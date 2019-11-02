Mackenzie MacEachern and Carl Gunnarsson each got their first goals of the season as the Blues took a 2-1 lead over the Wild after one period on Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn.
MacEachern's goal was another product of the solid play by the Blues' fourth line. They produced a goal and about one-fourth of the Blues shot attempts on Friday night against Columbus. On his goal, which tied the game at 1-1, he knocked the puck out of the air as he stood next to the goal. The puck went into the net off of Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk.
Gunnarsson got his goal with 5:35 to go in the period, having the puck in front of the net, skating out in front and slipping it through a crowd.
The Blues had fallen behind early on a goal by Marcus Foligno, who redirected in a shot from Jared Spurgeon past goalie Jake Allen, who got the start as the Blues played the second half of back-to-back games.
It was another less-than-great period for the Blues, who were outshot 10-6. The Wild also had a 21-16 edge on shot attempts.
Meanwhile, in San Antonio, Jordan Kyrou is making his season debut as he comes back from offseason knee surgery.