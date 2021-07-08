Maroon does it again, wins a third straight Stanley Cup

The kid from Oakville has done it again.

St. Louisan Pat Maroon moved into a rare spot in NHL history on Wednesday night as he won his third consecutive Stanley Cup, doing it with two different teams. He won with the Blues in 2019 and now with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021 after their 1-0 win over Montreal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Tampa, Fla.

“It’s crazy,” he said.

Maroon is the first player since 1964 to win three or more consecutive Cups with two different teams. The most recent player to do it was Ed Litzenberger, who won the Cup with Chicago in 1961 and then with Toronto the next three seasons. It was also done by Ab McDonald with Montreal and Chicago from 1958-61 and Eddie Gerard with Ottawa and the Toronto St. Patricks from 1920-23.

Getting there was special for Maroon.

“I was kind of getting emotional there with a 1:40 left,” he said. “I had to keep it together there. Obviously I’m not out there, I’m watching these guys block shots and smuck it up and do everything they can for an opportunity to win. I’ve been very fortunate, very blessed to be part of three runs, three very good teams.