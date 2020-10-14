NCAA Frozen Four coming to St. Louis in 2025

St. Louis will be the site of the NCAA Division I hockey championships in 2025 after hosting a regional in 2024, the NCAA announced Wednesday along with hundreds of other championship sites.
The regionals will be held at the Centene Community Ice Center and the championships the following year at Enterprise Center.
It will be the third time the event has been held in St. Louis and the first since 2007. (The other was 1975.)
St. Louis also was named as a first- and second-round site for the 2026 men’s NCAA basketball tournament at Enterprise Center after having the same event canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
The host institution for hockey will be the University of Vermont, which on its surface seems unusual until you consider that the Blues president, Chris Zimmerman, played hockey at Vermont.
"On a personal level," Zimmerman said, "getting the chance to partner with my alma mater, the University of Vermont, to bring the Frozen Four to St Louis is exceptionally gratifying."
The 2007 event was won by Michigan State and Justin Abdelkader, the long time Detroit Red Wing who is now an unrestricted free agent, was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Also taking part in that tournament was future Blue T.J. Oshie, who was a sophomore at North Dakota, which lost to Boston College in the semifinals (Jonathan Toews was also on that team), and St. Louisan Ben Bishop, who was a goalie at Maine, which lost in the semifinals to Michigan State.
All championships were awarded for fall 2022 to spring 2026.
The city did not make the cut for the NCAA soccer championships, which the St. Louis Sport Commission had hoped to land for the new MLS stadium.
The sports commission made bids on 51 events. It also was awarded the Division III tennis championships in 2024 at Dwight Davis Tennis Center.
Kansas City will host an NCAA men’s basketball regional in 2023, the D-I wrestling championships in 2024 and the D-I volleyball championships in 2025
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.