NCAA Frozen Four coming to St. Louis in 2025

St. Louis will be the site of the NCAA Division I hockey championships in 2025 after hosting a regional in 2024, the NCAA announced Wednesday along with hundreds of other championship sites.

The regionals will be held at the Centene Community Ice Center and the championships the following year at Enterprise Center.

It will be the third time the event has been held in St. Louis and the first since 2007. (The other was 1975.)

St. Louis also was named as a first- and second-round site for the 2026 men’s NCAA basketball tournament at Enterprise Center after having the same event canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

The host institution for hockey will be the University of Vermont, which on its surface seems unusual until you consider that the Blues president, Chris Zimmerman, played hockey at Vermont.

"On a personal level," Zimmerman said, "getting the chance to partner with my alma mater, the University of Vermont, to bring the Frozen Four to St Louis is exceptionally gratifying."