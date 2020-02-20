Newcomer Scandella paired with Parayko for Blues debut

THOSE COYOTES

No team gives the Blues more trouble than the Coyotes, who have won six of their last seven vs. the Blues, outscoring them 26-11.

"We haven't scored enough goals against them," Berube said. "Their goaltenders have played extremely well, whoever it is in there going back a couple seasons. For me, we have the puck a lot against these guys but we don't get in on the inside enough for me. We've got to go downhill a little bit more, get to the net a little more and get some dirty goals against them. That's what I see. They've got good speed. We've got to do a good job against their speed tonight. They've got some players up front that can really skate and get up the ice."

"I know the games we've played against them haven't been the best," O'Reilly said. "We think as a group, we know that they play us well. We know it's that crunch time of the season where we have to play our best game. If we want these points, we're going to have to be at our best and play a great game. That's our focus. We have to stick to the details of that and be prepared."

The Coyotes played last night in Dallas, so they didn't have a morning skate on Thursday. Adin Hill was in goal for last night's 3-2 loss to the Stars, so Antti Raanta should be in goal tonight.

LINES