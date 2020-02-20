Newcomer Scandella paired with Parayko for Blues debut

New acquisition Marco Scandella will be paired with Colton Parayko on the Blues' shutdown defensive pairing when they face Arizona on Thursday night at Enterprise Center.
Coach Craig Berube isn't wasting any time in putting Scandella into a key spot.
"He's a big guy," Berube said. "When he was in Minnesota, he was a defender. Big guy, plays physical, good defender, good stick. Two big guys out there that we can play against anybody, be hard on the other team, be hard on top players on the other teams. 'Bouw' was there for a long time with Parayko. This is a similar fit that I see."
Bouwmeester was listed at 6-4 and Scandella is 6-3, so there might be a slight loss in the wingspan department, but not much.
"He adds a physical element and has a good shot, too," Berube said. "You've got two guys that can pound pucks and they skate well, both of them."
"He’s a big human being," Scandella said. "It’s going to be a lot of fun out there, two big bodies in the back end. It will be good."
Scandella will wear No. 6, which was last worn in St. Louis by Joel Edmundson. Scandella wore 6 his whole career until he got to Montreal, where he had to wear 28. Six is actually the lowest unretired number in Montreal, but it's being worn right now by captain Shea Weber.
Scandella hasn't had much time to get the lay of the land with the Blues. The team had an optional practice yesterday and a morning skate today.
"Just try to keep it simple tonight," Scandella said. "Have some fun, enjoy it. Home game, with the crowd, have some fun."
"That will take time (to get up to speed)," Berube said, "but he's just got to be aggressive and play his game. We want him to be a good defender, use his shot, but the system stuff will take time like it always does, but he can still be a good player by having an aggressive mindset, move the puck quick, get up in the play and use his shot. That's what he does."
"Systems wise, we’ve all played 'D' long enough we can adapt," captain Alex Pietrangelo said. "Systems only change so much from team to team. We welcome him with open arms, right? I think there’s some familiarity with some of us off the ice which makes you a little more comfortable on the ice knowing that you’ve played with these guys before."
Scandella was a teammate of Ryan O'Reilly in Buffalo.
"He brings a lot," O'Reilly said. "He's a guy that does so many things well. I got a chance to play with him before. Obviously a great guy too and comes in and fits with our group very, very good. He's a guy that can keep it simple. He's hard to play against and suits our mold. I think it's a good pickup for us. I think it's going to help us out a lot."
THOSE COYOTES
No team gives the Blues more trouble than the Coyotes, who have won six of their last seven vs. the Blues, outscoring them 26-11.
"We haven't scored enough goals against them," Berube said. "Their goaltenders have played extremely well, whoever it is in there going back a couple seasons. For me, we have the puck a lot against these guys but we don't get in on the inside enough for me. We've got to go downhill a little bit more, get to the net a little more and get some dirty goals against them. That's what I see. They've got good speed. We've got to do a good job against their speed tonight. They've got some players up front that can really skate and get up the ice."
"I know the games we've played against them haven't been the best," O'Reilly said. "We think as a group, we know that they play us well. We know it's that crunch time of the season where we have to play our best game. If we want these points, we're going to have to be at our best and play a great game. That's our focus. We have to stick to the details of that and be prepared."
The Coyotes played last night in Dallas, so they didn't have a morning skate on Thursday. Adin Hill was in goal for last night's 3-2 loss to the Stars, so Antti Raanta should be in goal tonight.
LINES
Oskar Sundqvist wasn't on the ice for the morning skate, but Berube said it was a maintenance day and that the forward, who's played two games since coming back from his injury, will be out there tonight.
Other than Scandella going in, it's the same lineup as Tuesday.
Blues forwards:
Schwartz-O'Reilly-Schenn
Sanford-Thomas-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Kyrou
Blais-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Blues defensemen:
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Blues goalie:
Binnington
NOTES
The NHL said there would be no further punishment on Dallas' Jamie Benn for his game misconduct and five-minute boarding call for his hit on Arizona's Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Wednesday. ... New Jersey goalie Louis Domingue, who was sharp against the Blues on Tuesday in a 3-0 loss, has been placed on waivers.