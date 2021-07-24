NHL draft: Follow the Blues Day 2 picks here

It's the second day of the NHL draft, which, well, takes a while, even though there are only six rounds and 192 picks. After making their third-round pick, the Blues have two more picks, in rounds 5 and 7, though trades are always possible, especially when it comes to Vladimir Tarasenko. (Though it's getting less and less likely to happen today.)

The Blues have already traded away their sixth round pick today to move up in the third round and get Swedish forward Simon Robertsson.

"I'm very honored and am pretty shocked," Robertsson said from Plymouth, Mich., where he's with a group of Swedish players for a showcase event. "They weren't the team I talked to the most but one of he teams I had good meetings with."

Robertsson's father, Bert, played in the NHL before returning to Sweden to coach.

"(He told me) it's hard," Simon said. "You have to work for everything and you don't get anything easily, you have to work for it."

Robertsson is 18 and is already playing in the top Swedish league and has two more years on his contract there, so that's where he'll probably be in the immediate future.

Here's a look at the Blues' picks in this draft:

Round 1