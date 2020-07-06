NHL, players' association reach tentative deal on four-year extension to CBA

While the coronavirus and COVID-19 has thrown the sports world into disarray, the NHL and its players association accomplished something that has never been easy: forged a new labor agreement.

The two sides, as part of discussions to get hockey back on the ice to complete the 2019-20 season, have reached a tentative agreement on a four-year extension to its labor deal, which was to have expired after the 2021-22 season.

The deal still has to be ratified by the league's board of governors and the full membership of the NHL Players Association. That could take up to 72 hours for the vote to be held, so the deal may not become official until later in the week.

If the deal is approved, training camps would open on next Monday, July 13. Teams would travel to their hub cities on July 26 and games would begin on Aug. 1.

The extension was needed because the truncated season, with the postseason being played in empty arenas in Edmonton and Toronto (though no announcement has been made of that yet), what the league's salary cap and finances in general would like going forward was in question. The new CBA has provisions for what the cap will look like, and how that will financially be handled.