NHL sets July 10 for opening of formal training camps

The NHL and NHLPA agreed Thursday that formal training camps — known as Phase 3 in the return-to-play guidelines — will open on Friday July 10, assuming conditions allow.

How long camps will last and when the regular season will begin is still undetermined. Players have said they would need three weeks of camp, which would put the start of the season at the beginning of August.

Players have been idle, at least as a team, since March 12, when the league was shut down because of the coronavirus and COVID-19. When camps resume, it will be just short of four months since they've been together as a team.

The league began Phase 2 on Monday, allowing players to resume individual voluntary training, with no more than six players on the ice at one time, at their team facilities. The Blues, however, haven't done anything yet at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

The announcement by the league and the PA said that formal training camps would open on July 10 "provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play."