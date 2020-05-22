NHLPA voting on what season will look like if NHL returns to action

The NHLPA executive board is in the process of voting on the format for the NHL season if play resumes. Results could come in on Friday night.

This wouldn't be the end-all decision and many details would still have to be worked out, but it is expected it would establish the framework for how the rest of the season would run, if it resumes.

And that's a big if. While a framework would be set, when that starts is still very much up in the air. Players are still in a self-quarantine, the U.S.-Canada border remains closes to all but essential travelers (though the league doesn't see that as a problem) and 17 percent of the players are still overseas. Though a return to action seems to be creeping closer, even the start of reopening team facilities is a ways off.

The proposal under consideration, according to multiple reports, would have 24 teams return to action, the top 12 in each conference based on points percentage since teams have not played an equal number of games.

The teams seeded five through 12 would play a best-of-five series to determine entrance into the regular 16-team playoff bracket. The No. 5 seed would play No. 12, 6 vs. 11, 7 vs. 10 and 8 vs. 9.