COLUMBUS, OHIO • First things first: Coach Craig Berube said Klim Kostin isn't in the lineup for the Blues for their game against Columbus.
"He's not in tonight," Berube said. "He gets another skate and stuff. We'll see. Maybe tomorrow.
"Just see how the game goes first and I'll decide after."
So the much-anticipated NHL debut of Kostin is on hold for at least one more day.
Kostin, one of the Blues' first-round picks in the 2017 draft, has three goals and five assists this season for San Antonio, and the Blues have been patient with the 20-year-old's development as he has moved from Russia to America and adapted to pretty much an entirely new lifestyle.
Which means the Blues will stick with the same 12 forwards and six defensemen for the game, with Jake Allen starting in goal in the first game of back-to-backs. That means Jordan Binnington will get the game on Saturday vs. Anaheim at Enterprise Center.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Blues' power play is fourth in the league at 26.2 percent, third best on the road at 29.0 percent.
The penalty kill is in the middle of the pack: 15th overall at 80.7 percent. The Blues have a point in their past eight games, and have allowed five power-play goals in those games.
Berube likes how the unit has played.
"There's been mistakes that happen and they got on the net," he said. "A save here and there, maybe (would help). Some of the mistakes shouldn't happen. They're mistakes that we normally don't make. If you look at the PK overall this season, I think we've done a pretty good job of limiting shots and things like that. Sometimes you just have to stay with it and it turns around. Fifteen kills and that gets your percentage right back up there. I think it's good, the PK, but we've got to limit the big mistake and sometimes you have to get a save there too."
LINES
The Blues had an optional morning skate on Friday, with everyone on the ice except for the usual suspects, the team's four defensemen who log the most minutes: Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko, Jay Bouwmeester and Justin Faulk.
So based on Thursday's practice, the Blues lines look like this:
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Thomas
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
de la Rose-Bozak-Blais
MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Gunnarsson-Dunn
Goalie
Allen
COLUMBUS
Forwards
Nyquist-Dubois-Bjorkstrand
Texier-Wennberg-Atkinson
Milano-Jenner-Anderson
Robinson-Nash-Bemstrom
Defensemen
Werenski-Jones
Gavrikov-Savard
Harrington-Kukan
Goalie
Korpisalo
Ryan Murray took a puck near the right knee against Montreal on Tuesday. Scott Harrington takes his place. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo didn't play in Columbus' last game after getting a bit overemotional in a loss to Colorado last Saturday, but coach John Tortorella said he would be back tonight.
“Korpi’s our No. 1 guy,” Tortorella said. “I’ve said that. I’m not gonna put the boots to him because he went through a teaching process, so yeah, Korpi’s going to play tonight.”