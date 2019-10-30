The Blues have played seven periods, plus a brief overtime, over the past three games since losing Vladimir Tarasenko to a shoulder injury and goals have not been in abundance.
The Blues didn't score in the first period on Wednesday against Minnesota, but neither could the Wild and the game was at 0-0 after one period. The Blues had just seven shots on goal, and 11 shot attempts total, in the period, and at the midway mark, they had just two shots on goal. The Blues also had just two hits in the period.
So in case you were watching the World Series, congratulations. You didn't miss much.
The Blues were shut out by Boston on Saturday and scored five goals on Sunday at Detroit.
Both teams had a power play, and the Blues had two shots on goal on their's, though it did shift the momentum back in their direction and four of their seven shots came either in that power play or afterward.
Alexander Steen (lower body) and Sammy Blais, who were both game-time decisions, were both good to go. Blais took Tarasenko's spot on the line with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz. Steen played on the third line with Robert Thomas and Alexander Steen.
One of the highlights of the period was Alex Pietrangelo losing his skate blade near the Minnesota goal, and having to stagger back to the bench, unable to use one foot for more than shoving off. The fact that that was one of the more interesting things to happen tells you how thrilling that period was.