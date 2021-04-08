No rematch between Sanford, Bortuzzo as Blues try to pull out of slump

What of the turning points of the 2018-19 Stanley Cup season for the Blues, whether real or imagined, took place on the team's practice rink, when teammates Robert Bortuzzo and Zach Sanford got in a fight.

Bortuzzo had much more experience as a fighter and got the better of Sanford before the two were separated. About the same time, the Blues went on a long win streak that pushed them back into the playoffs and eventually to the Stanley Cup.

So, with the team struggling this season and the chances for a playoff spot growing dim -- 27 percent at hockeyviz.com, 18 percent at moneypuck.com -- maybe what the team needs is another fight between Bortuzzo and Sanford.

"We've joked around about it a little bit," Sanford said Thursday, "but I don't think either of us are planning on fighting. I don't know that I'd call that last one much of a fight. It was more me getting my a-- kicked. But we'd like to turn it around without having to do something like that."