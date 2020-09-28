Oakville's Maroon repeats as Stanley Cup champion

"We went to training camp," Maroon said in the postgame interview room, "and we had one goal to come here and accomplish it. I think a lot of us are going to sit back and talk about this one a lot because this one was a special one and it was a hard one to win. I don't think it's going to sink in quite tonight but I think as days move forward and we're hanging out with each other in Tampa, I think reality is going to hit and the boys are going to be celebrating and having a good time.

"I'm proud of these guys. These guys battled so hard and I thank these guys every day because they gave me an opportunity to live my dream again. These guys battled hard and I think we're just going to keep celebrating then I think we'll come back next year when it all sinks in."

Another former Blue to lift the Cup on Monday was defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. He was traded from the Blues to Washington at the trade deadline in 2017, then signed with his hometown New York Rangers after that season. That didn’t work out well, and two years into his four-year deal, the Rangers bought out the rest of his contract. He signed a one-year contract with Tampa Bay in the offseason. This win was redemption for him.