Oakville's Maroon repeats as Stanley Cup champion

The Blues’ reign as Stanley Cup champions ended on Monday night but Pat Maroon’s didn’t.
After winning the Stanley Cup with his hometown Blues in 2019, Maroon, who grew up in Oakville, won a Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season, this time with Tampa Bay, when the Lightning defeated Dallas 2-0 in Game 6 in Edmonton, Alberta, to become champions of the most unusual season in NHL history.
“We didn’t have family there,” Maroon said after the game, “but it’s nice to celebrate with these boys. We worked our butts off and we deserve this.”
“St. Louis is cheering me on for sure, Tampa Bay too,” Maroon said in an on-ice interview with NBC Sports after the game. “I’m fortunate. I can’t believe I’m in this position again. It’s an amazing accomplishment for me and my teammates and I’m happy to be still playing here.
“They were both emotional years. In St. Louis it was obviously different to go from last to first and making that amazing run. This year, with the pause and then being in this bubble, two different scenarios, but two amazing groups and I wouldn’t have done it without these guys.”
This Stanley Cup will always be different because of the 2 1/2 months the players spent in isolation. Tampa Bay started in Toronto, then moved to Edmonton.
“It was very hard, obviously, being away from your kids, your wife, your family, whatever that might be," Maroon said. "Sitting in your hotel room, there’s some dark days there. You just want to sleep it off a little bit and fight for the next day. These guys battled hard, and that’s why we did it. We found ways to get things done.”
Maroon is the third player in the expansion era to win consecutive Stanley Cups with different teams. The most recent was Cory Stillman (an ex-Blue), who won in 2004 with Tampa Bay and with Carolina in 2006. (There was no champion in 2005 because of the NHL lockout.) The last player to do it in consecutive seasons was Claude Lemieux, who won with New Jersey in 1995 and with Colorado in 1996. Five other players did it before 1967, including original Blue Al Arbour, who won with Chicago in 1961 and Toronto in 1962.
Maroon, who tweeted a short clip of himself holding the Cup in the locker room and smoking a victory cigar, had his Cup celebration in St. Louis last summer, but he might not be able to do it this offseason. The current plans are the Cup will stay in Tampa Bay in the offseason rather than making its now traditional global tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Blues didn’t re-sign Maroon after last season, choosing to work younger players into the lineup, and he signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on Aug. 24 of 2019, well after the free agent period had begun. His steal and assist on Tampa Bay’s second goal on Monday gave the team some breathing room.
"We went to training camp," Maroon said in the postgame interview room, "and we had one goal to come here and accomplish it. I think a lot of us are going to sit back and talk about this one a lot because this one was a special one and it was a hard one to win. I don't think it's going to sink in quite tonight but I think as days move forward and we're hanging out with each other in Tampa, I think reality is going to hit and the boys are going to be celebrating and having a good time.
"I'm proud of these guys. These guys battled so hard and I thank these guys every day because they gave me an opportunity to live my dream again. These guys battled hard and I think we're just going to keep celebrating then I think we'll come back next year when it all sinks in."
Another former Blue to lift the Cup on Monday was defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. He was traded from the Blues to Washington at the trade deadline in 2017, then signed with his hometown New York Rangers after that season. That didn’t work out well, and two years into his four-year deal, the Rangers bought out the rest of his contract. He signed a one-year contract with Tampa Bay in the offseason. This win was redemption for him.
“It means a lot,” he told NBC. “It was a hard road in New York and there was a lot of tough times but I think coming here, a lot of people believed in me, starting with my family, my parents, my brothers, my wife. They were my rocks, and there was so many people who came out of the woodwork and just told me to trust the process, trust who I was as a player and I’ve got to thank the Tampa Bay Lightning for believing in me as well and giving me a shot and this is just an unbelievable feeling.”
Shattenkirk said lifting the Cup was a special moment.
“It’s the lightest 35 pounds I think I’ve ever lifted over my head,” he said. “You dream about that moment, obviously, and finally to be here doing it, it means so much to us to do it with this group of guys. The amount of work and the amount of time and effort we put in, the sacrifices we made being here. I’m just so happy that we were able to realize our dream.
“This is amazing. I can’t wait to bring this back to New Rochelle.”
While Shattenkirk was struggling in New York, the Lightning had their season end in 2019 with an ignominious first-round loss to Columbus.
“We fought it from the beginning of the year,” he said. “The first 10, 15 games. We were find our identity, guys I think were still dwelling on that and anywhere we went, people were talking about the sweep against Columbus. And then we parked it and realized we have a brand new team here and a lot of new faces. We looked at the University of Virginia men’s basketball team (which won the NCAA title the year after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16), what happened to them and use that as a source of inspiration as well and I thin just everyone to a man wanted to make this happen and have that hunger.”
Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay's coach, has a St. Louis connection, having coached the St. Louis Bandits junior team in 2007 and 2008. Maroon was on the 2007 team.
And Tampa Bay defenseman Luke Schenn is the older brother of Blues forward Brayden Schenn, so the two brothers now both will have their names on the Stanley Cup.
