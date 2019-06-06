Bruins Marcus Johansson tried to slide the puck past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington to no avail during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Bruins Zedno Chara chases Blues Vladimir Tarasenko during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
BOSTON -- The Blues moved to within one win of the franchise's first Stanley Cup with a 2-1 win over Boston in Game 5 on Thursday at TD Garden.
The Blues will have a chance to take the trophy that has eluded them since they came into the league in 1967 on Sunday night at Enterprise Center. If they don't win there, they'll have a second chance in Game 7 on Wednesday in Boston in Game 7.
"It’s exciting," said defenseman Colton Parayko. "It’s huge for our group. We’ve had quite the season so far. We continued to battle we never gave up on each other. We expect the best game in the whole series from them so we’re going to have to match it."
“I don’t think it feels any different than coming into Game 5 for me personally," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "We’ve got a big job ahead of us, that’s the way I look at it. I hope our team looks at it that way. We’re going to get a real good Boston Bruins team again. I thought they were really good tonight. We gutted our win out, which is great, but we’re going to get a great performance from them and we need to be good, we need to be ready. So, I don’t look at it that way to be honest with you. I try to keep everything in perspective and calm and cool as much as I can. It’s hard. And it’s hard for the players too, but it’s important that we keep our heads and keep level headed knowing we’ve got a big job ahead of us for Game 6.”
A goal by Ryan O'Reilly put the Blues up 1-0 in the second period and a goal by David Perron with 9:24 to go in the third made it 2-0. That goal was protested by the Bruins and angered the fans, who threw water bottles and towels on the ice. The play was set in motion when Tyler Bozak got the puck back by taking the legs out from under Noel Acciari, and with Acciari down on the ice, Perron was able to score the insurance goal, banking it in off Boston. There was fairly universal agreement that it was a trip -- it's always a tipoff when players and coaches say, "I haven't seen it" -- but the referees didn't call it.
"I honestly don't know (if it was a trip)," Bozak said. "It's a fast game out there. I couldn't tell. I was just battling for the puck. Luckily we ended up with it and it ended up in the back of the net, so we'll take it."
"Bottom line you have to be ready for Game 6, that’s all we can really worry about, and that’s all we can focus on," Boston's Patrice Bergeron said. "I think we all had the same opinion about (the call). I think I don’t need to expand more than it is what it is, you know?"
"We don't make comments on judgment calls within games," NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom told a pool reporter. "There are hundreds of judgment calls in every game. The official on the play, he viewed it and he didn't view it as a penalty at the time."
That goal loomed large. Boston pulled within a goal with 6:28 to go when Jake DeBrusk scored on a slapshot after Torey Krug took the puck from Oskar Sundqvist as he tried to get the puck out of the Bruins zone. Sundqvist was going to be called for a high stick, but DeBrusk scored on the delayed penalty.
After the game, Boston coach Bruce Cassidy was critical of the officiating, not just in Game 5, but in Game 4 as well. In addition to the non-call on the goal, he thought there were some hits by the Blues that went uncalled.
“Those are the hits they want to get out of the game, correct?" Cassidy said. "That’s what I hear a lot about. Clearly, they missed a couple tonight. It’s a fast game. I sat here two days ago or whatever it was and said I believe these officials are at this level because they’ve earned the right to be here. You should be getting the best. But, I mean, the narrative changed after Game 3. There’s a complaint or whatever put forth by the opposition. It just seems to have changed everything. The no-call on Acciari … their player is on his way to the box. It’s right in front of the official. It’s a slew foot. Our guy’s gone. The spotter took him out of the game for a possible concussion. I mean, it’s blatant. It had a big effect on the game. This has happened. I’m a fan of the game. It’s the National Hockey League’s getting a black-eye with their officiating in these playoffs, and there’s another one that’s going to be talked about. I thought it was a great hockey game. That call, probably … there’s time, but it really made it difficult for us to get the win tonight. So I’m disappointed. So I guess to answer your original question, it was egregious. But we’re moving on. We’re getting ready for Game 6.”
"That my comments changed (the officiating), I don’t agree with it, but it doesn’t matter," Berube said, "I’m not here to judge the officials and calls that could have been or couldn’t have. They go both ways. There were calls the other way that could have been called and they weren’t. So, I don’t know what to say about that. I really don’t want to say anything about it.”
Binnington faced 39 shots in the game and stopped all but the one. Boston pulled Rask with about a minute to go and had steady pressure in the Blues end, but couldn't get the tying goal. For the game, Boston outshot the Blues 39-21.
"Unbelievable," defenseman Colton Parayko said of Binnington. "I mean, obviously he won one for us here. It was a huge game by him. Very impressive. I don't really know. I could talk about that performance all day. It was unreal. Good for him. That was awesome."
O'Reilly finished off another slick pass from Zach Sanford to put the Blues up 1-0 after two periods.
O'Reilly, who had two goals in Game 4, took a pass from Sanford that not only went between Sanford's legs, but between defender Charlie McAvoy's as well. O'Reilly needed one touch to control the puck and then put a backhander past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. It was the sixth goal of the postseason for O'Reilly.
With the series tied at two games apiece, the winner of Game 5 will be one win away from winning the Stanley Cup.
Sanford, who went back into the lineup when Oskar Sundqvist was suspended for Game 3 for his hit on Matt Grzelcyk, has a point in each of those games. It's another case of a move by coach Craig Berube producing valuable results.
The Blues had to kill another penalty when David Perron was called for interference, and they did it. Boston has a 25-14 edge in shots on goal after two periods, but Jordan Binnington has remained perfect.
The Blues almost made it 2-0 in the closing seconds of the period, but Boston's David Krejci got behind Rask, who was out of the net, and blocked a shot by Alex Pietrangelo.
The return of Zdeno Chara gave the Bruins an energy boost from the start and the return of the team's captain helped them control the action for much of the first period, but couldn't produce a goal and the teams were even at 0-0 after one period.
The Bruins outshot the Blues 17-8 in the period and the Blues had just five shots on goal before getting a power play with 2:38 to go in the period. The Bruins had a 27-14 edge in shot attempts.
Binnington had his work cut out for him in goal and he made some sharp saves to keep the Bruins off the board. He also got help from the goal frame, as Brad Marchand hit a post with just under five minutes to go.
Chara's status for the game was uncertain, but he took the ice in pregame warmups and was deemed fit enough to play. Just to be safe, the Bruins dressed seven defensemen and only 11 forwards, scratching former Blues captain David Backes.
Thousands of Blues fans attending the watch party watch the Blues take down the Bruins in Game 5, 2-1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy put Chara in the starting lineup and he got a massive ovation when he was introduced before the game. Chara took a puck to the face in Game 4 and didn't finish the game, with what was reported in several places to be a broken jaw. The return of the team's captain and spiritual leader spurred on the team, who went at the Blues right from the start. Through two periods, Chara played 12:10 and had four hits, two shots on goal and he blocked three shots.
Each team had a power play in the first period, with Vince Dunn being sent off delay of game and Marchand going off for slashing. On the Blues' power play, their best chance came on a shot by David Perron that Tuukka Rask blocked with his stick.
