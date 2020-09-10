O'Reilly finishes third in voting for Selke Trophy

Blues center Ryan O’Reilly, who won the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward in 2018-19, came in third in voting for the 2019-20 season. Sean Couturier of Philadelphia easily took the honors, with Patrice Bergeron of Boston coming in second.

It’s the first win for Couturier, who was named on 163 of the 170 ballots and had 117 first-place votes, finishing with 1,424 points. Bergeron, who has won the Selke a record-tying four times and has finished in the top three nine times, had 21 first-place votes and 884 points and O’Reilly had 11 first-place votes and 816 points.

O’Reilly has a chance at another award on Friday, when the winner of the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play is announced. O’Reilly finished second last season. The other top vote-getters are Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado and Auston Matthews of Toronto.

That’s the only other award a Blue is a candidate for. Craig Berube came in fourth in voting for the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.