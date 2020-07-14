You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Parayko back on ice for second day of Blues camp
0 comments

Parayko back on ice for second day of Blues camp

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Blues practice day two

Blues head coach Craig Berube watches as the team practices at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Colton Parayko was back on the ice for the Blues on Day 2 of the pre-playoff camp on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center.

Parayko had missed Day One, presumably as a result of a positive test for the coronavirus. Robert Bortuzzo, who missed the first day, was not on the ice and was the only player absent from practice. He is expected back shortly.

Parayko was reunited with defensive partner Marco Scandella.

Other than that, lines and pairings were the same. The team flopped groups, with Monday's first group going second and vice versa. Defensemen Derrick Pouliot and Jake Walman continued to work with both groups. 

Defenseman Tyler Tucker has not joined the team in camp yet.

Photos: Day 2 at Blues camp

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports