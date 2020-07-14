Parayko back on ice for second day of Blues camp

Blues head coach Craig Berube watches as the team practices at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Colton Parayko was back on the ice for the Blues on Day 2 of the pre-playoff camp on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center.
Parayko had missed Day One, presumably as a result of a positive test for the coronavirus. Robert Bortuzzo, who missed the first day, was not on the ice and was the only player absent from practice. He is expected back shortly.
Parayko was reunited with defensive partner Marco Scandella.
Other than that, lines and pairings were the same. The team flopped groups, with Monday's first group going second and vice versa. Defensemen Derrick Pouliot and Jake Walman continued to work with both groups.
Defenseman Tyler Tucker has not joined the team in camp yet.
Photos: Day 2 at Blues camp
Blues practice day two
St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) share a joke during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) runs a drill during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) laughs after running a drill during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) handles the puck during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) and defenseman Colton Parayko (55) run a drill with assistant coach Marc Savard during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
Players skate during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) watches his shot during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, left, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo take a break between drills during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) spits on the ice during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
Blues head coach Craig Berube directs players during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
Blues goalie Joel Hofer blocks a shot during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
Blues head coach Craig Berube watches as the team practices at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
Blues defensman Derrick Pouliot stretches before a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
Blues goalie Joel Hofer blocks a shot from left wing Zach Sanford, center, during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Defenseman Justin Faulk (72) skates behind Sanford. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) talks to goaltending coach David Alexander during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
Players battle for the puck along the boards during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
Players huddle up during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
Players run a drill during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues practice day two
Blues goalie Joel Hofer blocks a shot during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.