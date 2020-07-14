Parayko back on ice for second day of Blues camp

Colton Parayko was back on the ice for the Blues on Day 2 of the pre-playoff camp on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center.

Parayko had missed Day One, presumably as a result of a positive test for the coronavirus. Robert Bortuzzo, who missed the first day, was not on the ice and was the only player absent from practice. He is expected back shortly.

Parayko was reunited with defensive partner Marco Scandella.

Other than that, lines and pairings were the same. The team flopped groups, with Monday's first group going second and vice versa. Defensemen Derrick Pouliot and Jake Walman continued to work with both groups.

Defenseman Tyler Tucker has not joined the team in camp yet.

Photos: Day 2 at Blues camp

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.