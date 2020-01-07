Parayko out; Mikkola to make NHL debut with Blues tonight

In his most recent start, Binnington gave up seven goals to Colorado and got pulled.

"It's another game and more eager to get back in the win column for sure," he said. "We know we're better than that road trip, but it happens throughout a season. It's how you handle it. We're going to continue to fight, we're going to continue to build, just keep growing as a team."

MERRY CHRISTMAS

After two games as a healthy scratch, Jordan Kyrou will be back in the lineup. It's Christmas for him. He's Greek Orthodox and they celebrate Christmas today.

"We want him to use his ability, his speed and his shot, and his playmaking ability," Berube said. "I think on the defensive side of things, the last couple of games, I took him out. The one in particular here at home, he was a little loose defensively. Some soft turnovers.

"He’s a young kid, he’s still learning and he’s going to make mistakes at times. He just has to manage the puck and be responsible defensively. That’s the biggest thing. Then it’s just about being competitive and using your ability. It’s normal. A young guy like that, he’s probably going to make mistakes at times."

Jacob de la Rose comes out of the lineup. It's the first time he hasn't been in since Nov. 19.