Parayko out; Mikkola to make NHL debut with Blues tonight

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko will miss his second game in a row, and with coach Craig Berube wanting to give Carl Gunnarsson another practice before bringing him back from injured reserve, Niko Mikkola will make his NHL debut on Tuesday night against San Jose.
Mikkola, the team's fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft (127th overall), is in his second year playing in North America after coming over from his native Finland. He'll fit in well with the Blues defense corps: He's 6-4.
"Of course very excited," he said. "It's the moment I've been waiting for like so long. I've done a lot of work for this opportunity. I'm excited."
Mikkola said he was told last night to be ready in case and that when he arrived this morning, he was told he was in. Parayko took part in the morning skate but Berube said he couldn't play today and he wanted to give Carl Gunnarsson one more practice with the team before reinserting him in the lineup.
Mikkola will be playing with Robert Bortuzzo.
"I think he’s done a good job in the American Hockey League defensively," Berube said. "He closes on people quick and big and got a good stick. He plays an aggressive game. I feel like if he’s going to be ready, it’s now. He’s a year and something in the minors, played in the world championships last year, keeps improving, we like his size and his skating, his aggressive play."
Mikkola, who will turn 24 in April, said he's ready.
"I'm not too nervous right now," he said. "We'll see what happens before the game. It's usually a good thing if you're a little bit nervous. I don't want to be too much."
Mikkola had two goals and nine assists in 30 games with San Antonio this season. Last season, he had two goals and seven assists for the season, covering 70 games.
"He’s been a guy that’s been looked at here for a while," Berube said. "We love his size and his skating and he’s got an aggressive attitude. He plays the game hard. His puck skills are something he needed to work on a little more, being a simple first pass guy on the back end. He’s done that and done a good job. He went over to the world championships last year and he’s out there in the final game on the line. It’s good stuff."
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY
One year ago today in Philadelphia, the Blues, facing back-to-back games, ended a run of 14 straight starts for Jake Allen by putting Jordan Binnington in goal for his first NHL start.
The rest is history.
"It went by pretty fast, a lot accomplished," he said Tuesday. "I think we're in a good spot today, so that's important.
"A year ago today, I was listening to Rocky Balboa on the way to the rink with the anthem. Now we're here at home and looking to get back in the win column."
In his most recent start, Binnington gave up seven goals to Colorado and got pulled.
"It's another game and more eager to get back in the win column for sure," he said. "We know we're better than that road trip, but it happens throughout a season. It's how you handle it. We're going to continue to fight, we're going to continue to build, just keep growing as a team."
MERRY CHRISTMAS
After two games as a healthy scratch, Jordan Kyrou will be back in the lineup. It's Christmas for him. He's Greek Orthodox and they celebrate Christmas today.
"We want him to use his ability, his speed and his shot, and his playmaking ability," Berube said. "I think on the defensive side of things, the last couple of games, I took him out. The one in particular here at home, he was a little loose defensively. Some soft turnovers.
"He’s a young kid, he’s still learning and he’s going to make mistakes at times. He just has to manage the puck and be responsible defensively. That’s the biggest thing. Then it’s just about being competitive and using your ability. It’s normal. A young guy like that, he’s probably going to make mistakes at times."
Jacob de la Rose comes out of the lineup. It's the first time he hasn't been in since Nov. 19.
"It’s an aggressive attitude for me," Berube said. "Just know what you are. I think he’s played pretty good but in the last couple of games it’s slipped."
PERSONNEL FILE
The Blues had an optional morning skate, but it looks as though the lineup, except for the defense, will be what the Blues showed yesterday in practice:
Forwards:
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen:
Dunn-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Goalie:
Binnington
SHARKS
Forwards:
Hertl-Couture-Marleau
Kane-Goodrow-Meier
Sorensen-Thornton-Lebanc
Karlsson-Kellman-Noesen
Defensemen:
Dillon-Burns
Vlasic-Karlsson
Simek-Ferraro
Goalie:
Dell