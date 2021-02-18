Parayko out, Scandella and Krug back tonight against San Jose

Almost since the day he first stepped on the ice for the Blues, Colton Parayko has been one of the team’s most durable players.

But the defensive stalwart will be out of the lineup Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks, the first game he has missed since prior to last season’s all-star game in St. Louis.

“He’s not gonna be in tonight,” coach Craig Berube said after Thursday’s optional skate.

Parayko has been slowed by a nagging undisclosed injury for much of this season, missing more than a half-dozen practices but no games. Until now.

Is this a case where Parayko needs some time off to let the injury heal?

“That’s part of it, for sure,” Berube said. “We needed to get him better, so we decided that he will not go tonight.”

But the Blues do have defenseman Marco Scandella returning to the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury. And defenseman Torey Krug, who missed the third period of Monday’s game at Arizona, is back in the lineup as well.