Colton Parayko scored to give the Blues an early lead, something they haven't seen much of lately, as they were up 1-0 on Dallas after one period at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday.
The Blues have given up the first goal in six of their past seven games, the only exception being their 5-0 win over Calgary. The Blues are 3-2-2 in those seven games.
Not only is it unusual for the Blues to be ahead, but it's also unusual for Jake Allen, who is starting in goal, to have the lead. In Allen's six starts so far this season, the opponent has scored the first goal.
Parayko scored with 4:19 to go in the first period. He skated the puck out from behind the net out to the blueline and took a shot that found its way through some traffic and a screen by Zach Sanford to go in. Parayko's only other goal this season was against Arizona on Nov. 12.
The Blues outshot Dallas 11-5 in the period and had a 21-12 edge in shot attempts.