Parayko still looks doubtful for Blues game on Saturday

The Blues held an optional practice on Friday, with most of the participants being players who weren't on the ice for Thursday's 5-1 win over Buffalo. Only Jordan Kyrou and Niko Mikkola both played Thursday and skated Friday, along with backup goalie Jake Allen.

The rest were either scratches -- Troy Brouwer and Jacob de la Rose -- or injured players: Carl Gunnarsson and Colton Parayko. Parayko worked on his own with assistant coach Sean Farrell while the rest worked with Marc Savard and head coach Craig Berube said Parayko would likely sit out Saturday's game with the New York Rangers.

"I’ll decide tomorrow but I’m going to caution against it again," Berube said.

Exactly what is wrong with Parayko remains unclear. Berube has called it an upper-body injury and said it happened in a game, but not the Colorado game, which was the last one he played in. If Parayko does sit out Saturday's game, that will be his fourth game he hasn't played in, which will be the most he's missed in his five seasons in the NHL.

"We’ve got extra D and we don’t need to rush him," Berube said. "We need him healthy. I don’t want to put him in a bad spot. He doesn’t miss games but it is what it is and he’s working through it. I’d rather him 100 percent and healthy."

