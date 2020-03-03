Parayko will be a game-time decision for Blues-Rangers game tonight

De la Rose is back in the lineup after getting back in on Saturday because Kyrou was sick. He had a team-high six hits in the game, four of them in the first period as he set a tone early.

"I know I need to play a big and heavy game," he said. "I'm a big guy so I need to play physical. No one told me anything. I just knew myself."

"I thought he played a good game," Berube said. "He was intense right away and physical right away and worked extremely hard. That line was good for us, gave us momentum during the game and that's what we need out of them. He was good."

CLUB ZERO

Berube had expressed concerns about the number of penalties his team was being called for, both deserved and undeserved, and the team responded by being called for none against Dallas on Saturday. It was the second time this season the Blues played a game without being called for a penalty.

"I talked before about it," Berube said. "There's a lot of calls we didn't like. But that's part of it all. You go through stretches like that. We don't take penalties. We try to be disciplined and I think we've done a real good job of it for the most part, but we were in a bit of a funk there with penalties and it hurt us."

THE RANGERS