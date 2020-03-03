Parayko will be a game-time decision for Blues-Rangers game tonight

NEW YORK -- Defenseman Colton Parayko will be a game-time decision for the Blues' game with the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, according to coach Craig Berube.
"I can't answer that question yet," he said when asked about Parayko's status.
Parayko didn't practice on Monday before the team flew to New York and he didn't take part in the team's optional morning skate on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Parayko remained at the team hotel.
Both Carl Gunnarsson and Robert Bortuzzo were off the ice early at the morning skate, an indication that both are expecting to play tonight.
Berube reiterated that he didn't think Parayko's sickness was related to the other recent illnesses that have hit the team. Alex Pietrangelo missed the Feb. 21 game at Dallas with a sickness and Jordan Kyrou missed Saturday's game with Dallas. (Berube said Kyrou was well enough to play if needed.)
"There's nothing we can do about it really," Berube said. "It's just part of it all. I don't think it's the same thing going through the team. It's different sicknesses and things like that."
LAST TIME HERE
The last time Jacob de la Rose was in New York, he didn't play.
De la Rose was still with the Red Wings at the time, at least for a while. He was a healthy scratch that night and his trade to the Blues for Robby Fabbri was made mid-game (and announced after the Blues finished their game in Edmonton later that night).
De la Rose is back in the lineup after getting back in on Saturday because Kyrou was sick. He had a team-high six hits in the game, four of them in the first period as he set a tone early.
"I know I need to play a big and heavy game," he said. "I'm a big guy so I need to play physical. No one told me anything. I just knew myself."
"I thought he played a good game," Berube said. "He was intense right away and physical right away and worked extremely hard. That line was good for us, gave us momentum during the game and that's what we need out of them. He was good."
CLUB ZERO
Berube had expressed concerns about the number of penalties his team was being called for, both deserved and undeserved, and the team responded by being called for none against Dallas on Saturday. It was the second time this season the Blues played a game without being called for a penalty.
"I talked before about it," Berube said. "There's a lot of calls we didn't like. But that's part of it all. You go through stretches like that. We don't take penalties. We try to be disciplined and I think we've done a real good job of it for the most part, but we were in a bit of a funk there with penalties and it hurt us."
THE RANGERS
The previous two times the Blues had long win streaks this season, both their eight- and seven-game win streak, the runs were ended by Arizona. The Blues are done with the Coyotes for the regular season -- they are one of those teams the Blues could end up facing in the postseason if the Blues win the Central and get a wild card team -- so it's the Rangers' turn to try to be streak busters.
"The last 25 games they're 18-7," Berube said. "They're coming off a couple losses to the Flyers, tough losses, so we're going to get a real good game out them tonight. They're not going to be very happy. They're playing pretty good hockey. They've had a good record for a couple months and played some real good hockey. They've got Panarin and Zibanejad, who are having great years. So we've got to do a good job with those guys and they plan an aggressive game. They're a good team."
LINES
With an optional skate and Parayko's status up in the air, the defensive pairings are a bit of a guess. These assume he's not playing. If Parayko is playing, this looks like a game where Robert Bortuzzo plays.
Blues
Forwards
Schwartz-O'Reilly-Schenn
Sanford-Thomas-Perron
Steen-Bozak-de la Rose
Barbashev-Sundqvist-Blais
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington