The Blues couldn't hold on to a two-goal lead in the third period and went to overtime again, where the game ended predictably with David Perron scoring his third overtime winner of the season as the Blues beat Calgary 3-2 on Saturday night.
The Blues got their seventh straight win and closed out a four-game trip with a 4-0 record. It was the fifth time this season the Blues had let a two-goal lead get away.
Perron's goal came on a four-on-three power play after TJ Brodie was called for holding Jaden Schwartz. Ryan O'Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo assisted on the goal. It was the eighth goal of the season for Perron. He's the third player in Blues player with three OT goals in a season, joining Doug Weight in 03-04 and Vladimir Tarasenko in 16-17.
On the trip, the Blues beat the three top teams in the Pacific Division, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary, and all were essentially one-goal games. While the final score vs. Edmonton was 5-2, the Blues had two empty-net goals in the final minute. That was the only game on the trip not to go to overtime.
In their seven-game win streak, the Blues have won five in overtime. The Blues have won nine of their past 10, with the only loss coming at Boston.
The first two periods had been solid ones for the Blues, but in the third, Calgary predictably came at them and managed to tie the game with two goals in 5:05.
Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Flames with 9:01 to go in the third and cut the Blues' lead to 2-1 and spoil goalie Jordan Binnington's shutout bid. It was the second time in the two games he played on this trip that Binnington took a shutout into the third period.
Calgary kept buzzing the Blues' net and tied the game with 3:56 to go in the third. A shot off the boards behind the Blues net couldn't be controlled by Binnington when it bounced back past the net, and Travis Hamonic was there to backhand it into the net.
On the Blues' third power play of the evening, David Perron made a short pass to Ryan O'Reilly, who one-timed it past Calgary goalie David Rittich at 13:06 of the second period for his fourth goal in seven games. It's the fifth goal of the season for O'Reilly. Perron and Alex Pietrangelo had assists.
Ivan Barbashev scored his second goal in as many games, putting in a wraparound goal 3:17 into the first period as the Blues took a 1-0 lead.
Barbashev got his first goal of the season on Wednesday in Edmonton, scoring into an empty net in the final minute of the game. He had gone scoreless in the first 16 games of the season.
Oskar Sundqvist and Mackenzie MacEachern assisted on the goal as the fourth line continues to be one of the driving forces for the Blues. For the seventh straight game, coach Craig Berube had them on the ice to start the game.
The Blues had to kill off two penalties in the first period, one on a tripping penalty on Zach Sanford, the other on a boarding call against Brayden Schenn.
Jacob de la Rose, acquired on Wednesday night for Robby Fabbri, got in his first game, playing on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Sammy Blais. De la Rose also got some time on the penalty kill, and he put the Blues on a power play when he was hooked by Calgary's Sam Bennett. The Blues didn't have a shot on goal on the power play.
Jordan Binnington stopped 10 shots in the first period, the toughest a breakaway by Sean Monahan. The Blues had 12 shots on goal.