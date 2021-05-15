Perron goes on NHL's COVID protocol list

"He's available," Berube said. "We have a number of guys that are available that we can use And we might use him, we'll see how it goes."

Jaden Schwartz sat out the season finale to get some rest, so if he and Tarasenko were to go back in the lineup, two players would have to come out from Thursday. If Kostin stays in, Kyle Clifford would be the obvious candidate, and then after that, Zach Sanford and Sammy Blais would be the other options.

Gotta believe

Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly said of Colorado after Thursday's game, "We're going to beat them."

Berube had no problem with him saying that.

"Well, he's confident," the coach said. "Our team's confident. He's our captain and he knows we got a good team and he feels good about us."

View from Denver

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he was expecting forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Brandon Saad to play on Monday against the Blues and defenseman Conor Timmins, who took a puck to the ankle in the third period of the game Thursday and didn't return, was possible.

MacKinnon has missed three of the final four games of the season for unspecified reasons. Saad (lower body) hasn't played since April 24.

"It would be huge," Bednar said of having MacKinnon ready to go from the start. "He’s one of our stars, a guy that really looks forward to this time of year. We saw what he could do in the playoffs last year, he took his game to a whole new level. To have him out there leading us with Landy and Miko would be ideal and it’s something that we need. He’s such a big part of our hockey team, especially driving our offense. To have him in from the start of the series would be what the doctor ordered."

