Perron joins Blues on ice for first time since his injury

Krug-Perunovich

Bortuzzo-Scandella

And Charlie Lindgren will make his first start in goal. New acquisition Jon Gillies was on the ice and will be Lindgren’s backup.

Playing with 10

Having only 10 forwards against Florida meant some juggling for Berube, who calls the offensive lines.

“I just get in kind of a rhythm, I know ahead of time what I’m going to do with the lines and how I mix and match,” he said. “I didn’t use Walman a whole lot, but I used him up front, too, and I tried to just get some early ice out of him up front, which I did, and he did a good job. It can be a little tricky at times. Where it gets difficult is when you’ve got to kill five penalties, you’ve got five power plays. There was a lot of special teams in that game.”

Red Wings again

The Blues lost 4-2 to the Red Wings on Nov. 24 at Detroit. Since then the Blues have gone 3-1-2 and the Red Wings 4-1. Two of those wins for the Red Wings have been in overtime and one in a shootout.