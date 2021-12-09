Perron joins Blues on ice for first time since his injury

Signs of normalcy have been hard to find around the Blues over the past week, but there was one shortly before the morning skate Thursday when forward David Perron stepped on the ice.
It was the first time Perron had been on the ice since Nov. 26 at Chicago, when he was checked into the boards and left the game. Perron won’t be in the lineup tonight against Detroit, the sixth game he’ll have missed since the injury, but it’s a major step toward his return to action.
“He’s feeling good, so it’s a real good sign that he’s out there with us,” coach Craig Berube said. “He’ll skate with us tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”
“Honestly, as soon as you get one player at a time, they’re obviously going to be closer day by day,” forward Brayden Schenn said. “DP, he knows when he’s going to be ready, so at the end of the day just go out there. It’s nice to see him out there, smiling, joking around, being the guy he is. He’s one day closer to playing. Whenever that day comes we’re obviously looking forward to having him back in the lineup.”
Perron was a fairly active participant in the morning skate Thursday, working along with fellow injured player James Neal on the penalty kill while the Blues were working on the power play.
Friday will mark two weeks since Perron got injured, so he’ll likely need a couple of days to get up to speed. The Blues play Saturday and Sunday.
Lines
Nathan Walker has rejoined the team from Springfield, giving the Blues 11 forwards after having only 10 for the Florida game Tuesday. It's only one player, but Berube said it was a big difference.
"Definitely," he said. "We don't mind 11 forwards. We've done it quite a bit this year. We rotate a guy in there. I’m OK with that, actually. We don’t want to be one man down, but it is what it is and go out and play. Be ready to go.”
In the past, when the Blues had 11 forwards, they were dressing seven defenseman. But after Jake Walman was injured Tuesday against Detroit, it will be 11 forwards and six defensemen, for 17 skaters instead of the usual 18.
This is how the Blues lined up:
Saad-O’Reilly-Kyrou
Buchnevich-Barbashev-Tarasenko
Brown-Schenn-Sundqvist
Walker-Joshua
On defense it was:
Mikkola-Parayko
Krug-Perunovich
Bortuzzo-Scandella
And Charlie Lindgren will make his first start in goal. New acquisition Jon Gillies was on the ice and will be Lindgren’s backup.
Playing with 10
Having only 10 forwards against Florida meant some juggling for Berube, who calls the offensive lines.
“I just get in kind of a rhythm, I know ahead of time what I’m going to do with the lines and how I mix and match,” he said. “I didn’t use Walman a whole lot, but I used him up front, too, and I tried to just get some early ice out of him up front, which I did, and he did a good job. It can be a little tricky at times. Where it gets difficult is when you’ve got to kill five penalties, you’ve got five power plays. There was a lot of special teams in that game.”
Red Wings again
The Blues lost 4-2 to the Red Wings on Nov. 24 at Detroit. Since then the Blues have gone 3-1-2 and the Red Wings 4-1. Two of those wins for the Red Wings have been in overtime and one in a shootout.
“They’re a much improved team,” Berube said. “They got a lot of good young players. (Dylan) Larkin leads the way up front for them. Their goaltending has been solid, their D corps is better, (Moritz) Seider back there is a good player, a young kid. It’s a good team. It’s like any other team we’re going to play, we have to be prepared. We’ve got to focus on our game, focus on a good first period. It will be really important.”
Walker is back
Nathan Walker is with the team as an emergency callup, giving the Blues five players who until recently were with their Springfield farm team.
“It’s definitely nice,” Walker said. “I’ve been playing with the guys earlier in the year and they’ve been doing really well, so it’s good to see those guys again.”
Walker has six goals and 11 assists in 19 games with Springfield, which leads the Atlantic Division with a 14-3-2 record.
“We’ve been doing pretty well,” he said. “We’re first in our division, which always helps. Great teammates too, so that definitely helps. Helps your own play. I think I’ve been playing the way I needed to play to succeed down there. We have a great team, and I was surrounded by a great bunch of teammates too.”
Walker will be on a line with Dakota Joshua, another of the Thunderbirds with the Blues, though the two weren’t linemates in Springfield. They’ll be joined by a rotating cast of players to fill out their line.