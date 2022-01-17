Perron joins the returning group of Blues; Husso starts in goal vs. Nashville

Along with getting Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko back for tonight’s game with Nashville, the Blues will get David Perron back as well as he tested out of COVID protocols and is ready to go.
Ville Husso will be in goal for the Blues against Nashville in the 7 p.m. game. Prior to the game, at 6 p.m., the team will retire the No. 44 of Chris Pronger. The ceremony will air on Bally Sports Midwest and ESPN 101. (That also means it's 90s retro jersey tonight, so get ready for some red.)
The return of the four means the Blues are almost back to having everyone available. Pavel Buchnevich is the only player still on the COVID list – he can rejoin the team on Wednesday – and Scott Perunovich, who came back Saturday from the COVID protocol, left the ice early with an undisclosed injury and coach Craig Berube said he wasn’t ready to play.
“Perron cleared this morning, so he’ll be a player tonight for us too, which is good,” Berube said.
Berube said Husso starting in goal was part of their rotation in net.
“We’ve been rotating, so this is the rotation,” Berube said.
The Blues have alternated goalies for the past six games, Jordan Binnington vs. Pittsburgh, Husso vs. Washington, Binnington vs. Dallas, Husso vs. Seattle, Binnington vs. Toronto and now Husso against Nashville. Between COVID illnesses for both goalies and Husso’s injury that kept him out almost a month, it’s hard to get a real feel for what exactly the Blues goalie rotation is. This will be Husso’s third game in the seven since he has returned from injury. Since Binnington's ascension to the starting spot in the Stanley Cup season, this is about as much alternating as the team has done in net. Last season, about 20 games in, Binnington and Husso alternated starts over a run of eight games (which included two sets of back-to-backs) before the team went back to Binnington most of the time.
Husso has certainly been the sharper goalie of late, allowing one goal in each of his past two starts, while Binnington has allowed four or more goals in three of his past four starts.
On the health front, the reduction of the time players have to be out after a positive test from 10 days to five days not only gets players back with the team more quickly, but it gets them back on the ice faster. In Perron’s case, he was off the ice just six days. While Tarasenko, who was out the full 10 days, missed four games, Perron, Schenn and Parayko all missed just two games.
“It’s a quicker return which is good for all the teams,” Berube said, “especially guys with no symptoms. When you don’t have any symptoms and feel you’re ready to play, that’s a good thing to get them back a lot quicker.”
Also returning to the lineup after missing two games to a non-COVID illness is forward Logan Brown. James Neal, Nathan Walker, Dakota Joshua and Alexei Toropchenko, who played against Toronto, are all out of the lineup and back on the taxi squad.
Schenn and Parayko both said they had little or no symptoms after their positive tests.
“I’m feeling good,” Parayko said. “Luckily, I’ve had not one symptom the whole time. Feeling good and just excited to get back.”
“Just a snuffy nose,” said Schenn. “I think at some time the NHL has to stop testing. The PA has to find a way. I just think that testing some of the healthiest guys in the building every day to play hockey games just kind of seems a little ridiculous when you have 15,000, 18,000 people watching the game and no one else is testing. It obviously has very serious things but kind of the way it’s trending a little bit right now, it seems to, at least in our locker room, guys are getting colds and stuff like that and feel fine and good enough to play. Hopefully down the stretch here they can come up with something where guys aren’t forced to miss five to 10 days with a cold.”
It looks like the Blues will line up like this tonight:
Forwards
Barbashev-O’Reilly-Schenn
Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko
Saad-Brown-Perron
Kostin-Bozak-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Mikkola-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Husso
Central showdown
The Predators and Blues are second and third, respectively, in the Central Division, with Nashville two points ahead but having played one more game. A Blues win in regulation but move the Blues into second, for what that’s worth on Jan. 17.
“Obviously with (Roman) Josi back there, he’s a dynamic player,” Berube said. “He leads the team in points, he’s a special player. They’ve got some good offensive forwards with (Filip) Forsberg and (Ryan) Johansen, (Matt) Duchene is having a real good year, (Mikael) Granlund’s playing well for them, so they’ve got a pretty good group of forwards that have some scoring ability. I think the rest of their team is hard-working, physical players, good size, they forecheck hard and they play a physical style of hockey.”