Perron joins the returning group of Blues; Husso starts in goal vs. Nashville

Along with getting Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko back for tonight’s game with Nashville, the Blues will get David Perron back as well as he tested out of COVID protocols and is ready to go.

Ville Husso will be in goal for the Blues against Nashville in the 7 p.m. game. Prior to the game, at 6 p.m., the team will retire the No. 44 of Chris Pronger. The ceremony will air on Bally Sports Midwest and ESPN 101. (That also means it's 90s retro jersey tonight, so get ready for some red.)

The return of the four means the Blues are almost back to having everyone available. Pavel Buchnevich is the only player still on the COVID list – he can rejoin the team on Wednesday – and Scott Perunovich, who came back Saturday from the COVID protocol, left the ice early with an undisclosed injury and coach Craig Berube said he wasn’t ready to play.

“Perron cleared this morning, so he’ll be a player tonight for us too, which is good,” Berube said.

Berube said Husso starting in goal was part of their rotation in net.

“We’ve been rotating, so this is the rotation,” Berube said.