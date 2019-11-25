David Perron got the Blues within a goal when he put in his own rebound to cut the Predators' lead to 2-1 after two periods on Monday night in Nashville.
The Blues had only five shots on goal in the second period, but they converted one of them in a goal. Perron took an outlet pass from Ryan O'Reilly at the red line, skated into the zone, took a shot that Juuse Saros saved. The puck came right back to Perron, who shot again and got his 11th goal of the season, tying him with Brayden Schenn for the team lead.
The Blues had another power play that they couldn't score on and Nashville had a power play that it couldn't score on.
The game is getting increasingly chippy. Mackenzie MacEachern and Matt Irwin got in a fight and Nashville's Austin Watson picked up a roughing penalty.
After giving up 43 shots on goal to Nashville on Saturday, the Blues have kept that in check on Monday, limiting them to 23 after two periods. The Blues have just 15.
The first period wasn't quite as lopsided as Saturday -- Nashville didn't go up 2-0 until 11:37 had been played this time, compared to 3:40 last time -- as the shots on goal were even at 10-10. But the Blues had 3:41 of consecutive power play time, including 19 seconds with a two-man advantage, early in the period and didn't score.
Nashville went up 1-0 at 7:59 mark on a shot by Nick Bonino to the far post past Jake Allen on just their second shot of the game. It went to 2-0 when Ryan Johansen put in a rebound that was laying around in front of the goal after Allen made an initial pad save.
The Blues didn't have a lot of great chances in the first period.
Troy Brouwer, making his season debut, has played 9:06 through two periods with no shots. He did win one faceoff has one hit.
Jake Allen kept the Blues close, stopping all 13 shots he faced in the second period.
It took a while for the blood to get flowing in this game. In the aftermath of Saturday's game, where Nashville lost forward Viktor Arvidsson to a crosscheck by Robert Bortuzzo that earned Bortuzzo a four-game suspension, it was expected that Nashville would come out aggressively, but the first period saw both team be fairly well behaved.