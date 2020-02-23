Petro back, Bozak out again for Blues

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Defenseman and team captain Alex Pietrangelo is back in the lineup, but Tyler Bozak is an injury scratch once again for the Blues, who play the Minnesota Wild at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.

Pietrangelo missed Friday’s 5-1 victory over Dallas because he was sick.

“He should be good to go tonight,” coach Craig Berube.”He’s fine. He got some good rest yesterday and stuff so he’s good to go.”

With Pietrangelo back, he’ll be paired once again with Carl Gunnarsson. New Blue Marco Scandella stays with Colton Parayko, and Vince Dunn will be joined with Justin Faulk for the 18th time this season.

That means Robert Bortuzzo, who logged 18 minutes 19 seconds of ice time in Dallas — his second-highest total of the season — is a healthy scratch Sunday.

“He did a good job; I thought he was a good player (against Dallas),” Berube said of Bortuzzo. “He was physical and moved the puck well. Him and Dunn have chemistry together which is nice.”

Meanwhile, Bozak will miss his second consecutive game after sustaining a lower-body injury Thursday against Arizona. He was walking gingerly off the ice Sunday, but tested out the injury just before the team’s morning skate.