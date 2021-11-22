Pietrangelo gets his first full homecoming in St. Louis against Blues

It's not the first time back to play the Blues in St. Louis for Alex Pietrangelo, but tonight is the first time with a full house at Enterprise Center.

In April, when Vegas came to town, there were only about 4,100 fans in the building to welcome back the team's former captain. Tonight should be much closer to a capacity crowd.

"It'll be pretty special," Pietrangelo said Monday morning. "It's going to be fun playing in front of a full crowd. I had a lot of good times with the fans here. They were nothing but great to me. I hope I was the same to them. It was a little disappointing last year not having the building full. It's a fun place to play for anybody, but obviously it's going to be more special having family in the stands."

Pietrangelo has three goals and seven assists for Vegas, which has won five of its past six games. This is one of two trips by Vegas to St. Louis this season. The other is the final game of the regular season.