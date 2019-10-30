The Blues gave a look at what might be their future on Wednesday, a world where goals come grudgingly and a stalwart defense is essential to their survival.
The Blues managed just 26 shots on goal to more than 30 for Minnesota, which was playing the second game of back-to-backs and lost 6-3 the night before in Dallas.
Alex Pietrangelo put the Blues ahead 1:39 into the third period, getting a pass from David Perron and having so much time that he was able to deke both Ryan Sutter and goalie Devan Dubnyk and shoot into an open net. It was the fifth goal of the season for Pietrangelo.
Jordan Binnington was called on for some tough saves late in the third period as the Wild buzzed the Blues net. He finished with 35 saves. The Blues also had to hold off a two-man advantage for Minnesota in the final 14 seconds after Carl Gunnarsson was called for hooking during Minnesota's late-game blitz.
In the second period, Sammy Blais took a pass from Ryan O'Reilly, skated in and from just below the right dot took a shot that beat Dubnyk. It was the fourth goal of the season for Blais.
The lead didn't last long. The Wild kept the puck hemmed in on the Blues zone and eventually, a pass by Eric Staal across the crease hit the skate of Justin Faulk, came back in front to Mats Zuccarello who had an easy tap in for the goal. That came 1:51 after Blais' goal.
It looked as if the Blues had taken the lead with 8:43 to go in the period, when a quick shot by O'Reilly beat Dubnyk. But Zach Sanford had been well offside entering the zone 10 seconds earlier -- it's hard to figure how the linesman missed it -- and after the world's quickest review, it was taken off the board.
After having just seven shots on goal in the first period, the Blues had 13 in the second and they went from having two hits in the first to having nine in the second. The Blues had two power plays in the second and while they produced some chances for the Blues, they didn't produce any goals.
Alexander Steen (lower body) and Blais (thumb), who were both game-time decisions, were both good to go. Blais took Vladimir Tarasenko's spot on the line with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz. Steen played on the third line with Robert Thomas and Alexander Steen.
One of the highlights of the first period was Alex Pietrangelo losing his skate blade near the Minnesota goal, and having to stagger back to the bench, unable to use one foot for more than shoving off. The fact that that was one of the more interesting things to happen tells you how thrilling that period was.