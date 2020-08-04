Pietrangelo says he texted support to ex-teammate Reaves over protest

Captain Alex Pietrangelo said the Blues haven’t talked of any group statement on behalf of Black Lives Matter, but that anyone who wants to do something has the team’s full support.

“We haven’t really talked about it a whole lot as a group,” he said Tuesday. “We’ve had small discussions amongst each other. I said to everybody, whatever somebody wants to do, we support them, whether it’s on our team or another team. … Look, everybody wants to do what they want to do, but we support every single guy in this league. That’s the beauty of hockey. We’ve all got each other’s back.”

Pietrangelo said he sent a text of support to former teammate Ryan Reaves, now with Vegas, who knelt during the U.S. and Canadian anthems on Monday to protest racial injustice.

“Reavo took a knee last night and I texted him and said I support everything that he’s saying,” Pietrangelo said. “It’s great to see that this is kind of bringing all of us together throughout the league and throughout each organization.”

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.