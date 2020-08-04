You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pietrangelo says he texted support to ex-teammate Reaves over protest
0 comments

Pietrangelo says he texted support to ex-teammate Reaves over protest

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Stars, Knights players kneel in support of social justice

Dallas Stars' Jason Dickinson (18), Tyler Seguin (91) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and goalie Robin Lehner (90) take a knee for Black Lives Matter during the national anthem prior to an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

 JASON FRANSON

Captain Alex Pietrangelo said the Blues haven’t talked of any group statement on behalf of Black Lives Matter, but that anyone who wants to do something has the team’s full support.

“We haven’t really talked about it a whole lot as a group,” he said Tuesday. “We’ve had small discussions amongst each other. I said to everybody, whatever somebody wants to do, we support them, whether it’s on our team or another team. … Look, everybody wants to do what they want to do, but we support every single guy in this league. That’s the beauty of hockey. We’ve all got each other’s back.”

Pietrangelo said he sent a text of support to former teammate Ryan Reaves, now with Vegas, who knelt during the U.S. and Canadian anthems on Monday to protest racial injustice.

“Reavo took a knee last night and I texted him and said I support everything that he’s saying,” Pietrangelo said. “It’s great to see that this is kind of bringing all of us together throughout the league and throughout each organization.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports