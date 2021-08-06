Pleau leaving Blues to be advisor with Arizona

Larry Pleau, who has been part of the Blues organization since 1997 when he became general manager, is leaving to work with the Arizona Coyotes.

Pleau was named senior advisor to general manager Bill Armstrong, who had been with the Blues prior to joining Arizona before last season. Pleau, 74, was general manager of the Blues for 13 seasons, the longest run in franchise history, until he stepped down in 2010 as Doug Armstrong took over. After that, Pleau stayed on with the Blues, working in the scouting department. He had been senior advisor of amateur scouting, working closely with Bill Armstrong who oversaw the scouting department, and living in the Boston area. Last season, he had the title of amateur scouting consultant.

“We are thrilled to add Larry to the Coyotes organization,” Bill Armstrong said. “Larry brings a wealth of hockey knowledge and front office experience to our team and he will be a valuable addition to our management group. He will play an important role in helping us build a long-term winning team here in the Valley.”

"We would like to thank Larry Pleau for the 24 years he spent with the Blues organization, both as general manager and as a senior advisor," Doug Armstrong said. "We wish him all the best in his new role with the Arizona Coyotes.”

Pleau won Stanley Cups with three different organizations. He was a player on the Montreal team that won in 1970-71, was in the front office of the New York Rangers when they won in 1993-94 and then was with the Blues for their 2018-19 win.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.