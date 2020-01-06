Plenty of comings and goings for Blues defense

The Blues went back to work on Monday after a rather forgettable three-game trip west which produced just one point.

Colton Parayko, who missed the Vegas game with what coach Craig Berube said was an upper-body injury, was back on the ice on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center, but after practice, Berube was iffy on whether Parayko would play on Tuesday against San Jose.

Carl Gunnarsson, meanwhile, who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury of his own, was a very active participant in practice and said that he could be available on Tuesday if his body responded well to his increased activity on Monday.

On offense, it looks like Jordan Kyrou will be back in the lineup, with a reunited Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz, and with Zach Sanford staying in, Jacob de la Rose seems headed for being a healthy scratch.

The lines and pairings:

Forwards:

Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron

Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou

Steen-Thomas-Bozak

MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist

Defense:

Faulk-Pietrangelo