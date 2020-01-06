You are the owner of this article.
Plenty of comings and goings for Blues defense
Plenty of comings and goings for Blues defense

Blues Coyotes Hockey

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko tries to regain control after falling on the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes defeated the Blues 3-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

The Blues went back to work on Monday after a rather forgettable three-game trip west which produced just one point.

Colton Parayko, who missed the Vegas game with what coach Craig Berube said was an upper-body injury, was back on the ice on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center, but after practice, Berube was iffy on whether Parayko would play on Tuesday against San Jose.

Carl Gunnarsson, meanwhile, who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury of his own, was a very active participant in practice and said that he could be available on Tuesday if his body responded well to his increased activity on Monday.

On offense, it looks like Jordan Kyrou will be back in the lineup, with a reunited Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz, and with Zach Sanford staying in, Jacob de la Rose seems headed for being a healthy scratch.

The lines and pairings:

Forwards:

Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron

Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou

Steen-Thomas-Bozak

MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist

Defense:

Faulk-Pietrangelo

Bouwmeester-Parayko

Dunn-Bortuzzo

WALMAN DOWN, MIKKOLA UP

Jake Walman, who made his NHL debut on Saturday against Vegas, was sent back to San Antonio and Niko Mikkola was called up to take his place.

Mikkola might not be here long. If Parayko and Gunnarsson are both good to go on Tuesday, he will all of a sudden be the eighth defenseman and be headed back to the AHL. On the other hand, if neither Parayko or Gunnarsson can go, Mikkola would be in the lineup.

