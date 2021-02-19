Practice update: Barbashev joins list of injured Blues

MARYLAND HEIGHTS -- Ivan Barbashev was placed on the injured reserve list on Friday, joining the growing parade of Blues who are banged up.

Barbashev took a shot from David Perron in the left ankle on his first shift of the third period, didn't return to the game and wasn’t on the ice at practice Friday. The team said he will be out six weeks with a left ankle injury. The team has called up forward Nathan Walker from Utica and put him on the taxi squad. With Barbashev out, the Blues had only 12 healthy forwards with the team.

Also not on the ice was defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who was taken down and into the boards late in the third period. Berube said he would be on the ice on Saturday when the Blues play San Jose again.

Barbashev will bring to four the number of forwards the Blues have on IR: Him, Tyler Bozak, Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko. In addition, Jaden Schwartz has been hurt and missed his third straight game on Thursday and didn't practice Friday. Defenseman Colton Parayko also didn’t practice again on Friday, pointing to him and Schwartz both missing the game Saturday. With Bortuzzo also missing, 30 percent of the Blues opening day lineup wasn’t at practice on Friday. (The fact that Schwartz hasn't been put on IR does reinforce the notion that the team thinks he could back soon.)