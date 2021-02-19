Practice update: Barbashev joins list of injured Blues

MARYLAND HEIGHTS -- Ivan Barbashev was placed on the injured reserve list on Friday, joining the growing parade of Blues who are banged up.
Barbashev took a shot from David Perron in the left ankle on his first shift of the third period, didn't return to the game and wasn’t on the ice at practice Friday. The team said he will be out six weeks with a left ankle injury. The team has called up forward Nathan Walker from Utica and put him on the taxi squad. With Barbashev out, the Blues had only 12 healthy forwards with the team.
Also not on the ice was defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who was taken down and into the boards late in the third period. Berube said he would be on the ice on Saturday when the Blues play San Jose again.
Barbashev will bring to four the number of forwards the Blues have on IR: Him, Tyler Bozak, Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko. In addition, Jaden Schwartz has been hurt and missed his third straight game on Thursday and didn't practice Friday. Defenseman Colton Parayko also didn’t practice again on Friday, pointing to him and Schwartz both missing the game Saturday. With Bortuzzo also missing, 30 percent of the Blues opening day lineup wasn’t at practice on Friday. (The fact that Schwartz hasn't been put on IR does reinforce the notion that the team thinks he could back soon.)
Tarasenko was out on the ice for the full team, though with the numbers the team has, the full taxi squad – including goalie Joel Hofer -- was working with the varsity today.
Barbashev had moved onto Ryan O’Reilly’s line to give the group more of a forechecking presence. Now, Jordan Kyrou is stepping into that spot. That’s another linemate lost for Brayden Schenn, who had built a good unit with Schwartz and Kyrou. Schenn skated with Zach Sanford and Mike Hoffman on Friday.
Walker, 27, played five games with the Blues last season, with a goal and an assist and two penalties. This season, he has two goals and six penalty minutes in four games with Utica. Overall, the Cardiff, Wales, who grew up in Australia, has appeared in 17 NHL games with two goals, two assists and 12 penalty minutes.
Lines:
Kyrou-O’Reilly-Perron
Sanford-Schenn-Hoffman
Poganski-Sundqvist-Blais
Clifford-de la Rose-MacEachern
The bottom two lines flipped Clifford and Poganski on occasion in practice
Pairings
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Gunnarsson
Dunn-Mikkola
Blues on top. Or not
The Blues win on Thursday moved them back into first place in the West Division, with 22 points to Vegas' 21. The Blues, though, have played three more games than Colorado and four more than Colorado, who they are five points up on.
Because of that, the Blues are only third in the division if you go by points percentage (Vegas .750, Colorado (.654) and the Blues (.647). And points percentage could well be how the NHL determines standings if not all the teams end up playing the same number of games.
Overall, the Blues are tied for the second most points in the league. Toronto is on top with 28, then the Blues, Florida, Boston and Chicago all have 22. The Blues have played 17 games, Florida 14, Boston 15 and Chicago 18. By points percentage, the Blues are 10th in the league.