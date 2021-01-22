Practice update: Scandella back for noisiest practice of season

MARYLAND HEIGHTS -- After taking Thursday off, the Blues were back on the ice on Friday at Centene Community Ice Center and the day off apparently was good for them.

Marco Scandella, who missed Wednesday's game with an upper body injury, was back on the ice, as was Colton Parayko, who played Wednesday but had been taking practices and morning skates off for maintenance for a few days.

Craig Berube said he expected both to be on the ice on Saturday against Los Angeles. (Robert Bortuzzo, who is eligible to come off injured reserve any time now, still hasn't resumed practicing.)

"The both feel good and hopefully they're good to go tomorrow," Berube said.

"I feel great," Parayko said.

The practice they were on hand for was noisy thanks to Berube, who stopped practice a few times to yell at his charges. In fact, it was probably as much as Berube has yelled at his players in practice so far this season and throughout camp.