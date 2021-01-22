Practice update: Scandella back for noisiest practice of season

MARYLAND HEIGHTS -- After taking Thursday off, the Blues were back on the ice on Friday at Centene Community Ice Center and the day off apparently was good for them.
Marco Scandella, who missed Wednesday's game with an upper body injury, was back on the ice, as was Colton Parayko, who played Wednesday but had been taking practices and morning skates off for maintenance for a few days.
Craig Berube said he expected both to be on the ice on Saturday against Los Angeles. (Robert Bortuzzo, who is eligible to come off injured reserve any time now, still hasn't resumed practicing.)
"The both feel good and hopefully they're good to go tomorrow," Berube said.
"I feel great," Parayko said.
The practice they were on hand for was noisy thanks to Berube, who stopped practice a few times to yell at his charges. In fact, it was probably as much as Berube has yelled at his players in practice so far this season and throughout camp.
"Sometimes after a day off you have to push them and get them going," Berube said. "I think that's part of it. There's a lot of time after a day off they're not into it yet so I wanted to make sure we got the full practice today and everything was good and we're sharp and things are gonna get better. We've got to keep getting better."
"He just wants us to be the best we can out there," Parayko said "and wants to push us in the right direction, make sure we're not satisfied with the way that we've started. We've been getting some points and three of four in the last series is good, but not great, and he wants us to make sure we're not satisfied."
Kyrou to the power play
Jordan Kyrou got 1:01 of power play time on Wednesday, most of it in the third period, and it looks like he'll be getting more on Saturday as he was added to the second unit, taking Zach Sanford's spot.
The Blues are 0 for 14 on the power play this season; only they and Anaheim (not counting Dallas which has yet to play) have yet to score a power-play goal.
"I think (he's earned that chance)," Berube said. "The power play, we're not scoring right now, he's a very good player for us right now, and he's competing hard and he's producing."
Lines
Forwards
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Hoffman-Thomas-Bozak
Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Extras: MacEachern, Blais
Defensemen