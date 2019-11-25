Predators Calle Jarnkrok and Blues Robert Bortuzzo fight for the puck during the first period of the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
NASHVILLE — As if this weren’t enough of a rivalry, Robert Bortuzzo’s cross-checking on Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson has the Predators riled up in advance of tonight’s 7 p.m. contest with the Blues.
The word of the day from the Predators was “vicious.” That’s what they thought of the second of two cross-checks by Bortuzzo in Saturday's game at Enterprise Center, which resulted in a four-game suspension for the Blues’ defenseman and a lower-body injury for Arvidsson that will sideline him for four to six weeks.
When asked if he thought the punishment fit the crime for Bortuzzo, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said: “That’s not for me to say. I thought it was pretty vicious. So those are decisions higher up than me.”
Nashville defenseman Roman Josi echoed that sentiment.
“It’s a vicious play,” Josi said. “It’s not a hockey play. It probably was in a vulnerable spot. . . . ‘Arvy’s’ on the ground, and it’s such a bad play. You can’t do that. We’re definitely not happy with the way it went.”
Playing a Central Division rival for the second time in three days should mean an intense contest no matter what. And the Bortuzzo cross-check only adds to it.
“Now there’s some bad blood with what went on last game,” Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis said. “We need the points more than them, and we need to be a little bit more desperate. But having said that, we won the last one and we know they’re gonna be coming hard.”
Calle Jarnkrok, who scored an empty-net goal for the Predators in Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the Blues, moves up to Nashville’s top line in tonight’s rematch, replacing Arvidsson. Meanwhile, Daniel Carr was called up from the Predators’ American Hockey League affiliate in Milwaukee and moved right into Jarnkrok’s usual spot on the Predators’ second line.
As might be expected, Blues coach Craig Berube had a different view of the Bortuzzo hit and suspension.
“I don’t make those calls,” Berube said. “I really don’t comment on ‘em too much. It’s unfortunate we lost ‘Borts.’ He’s a good player for us, does a lot of good things. But his game is to play tough and hard around our net. He’s trying to be a physical guy around the net. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Bortuzzo has accompanied the Blues on this three-game trip and practiced with the team Monday.
GUNNARSSON IN
It’s a familiar enough switch with Bortuzzo out of the lineup. Carl Gunnarsson moves into the lineup and will be paired with Alex Pietrangelo, as has been the case in nine of the 13 games Gunnarsson has played this season.
“It’s nothing different,” Berube said. “Each guy’s played with the other guy, so they know each other fairly well and they’re all familiar with each other, playing with each other. It gives us a lefty-righty combo tonight, which is good against Nashville’s forecheck and with their neutral zone (play). ... I think it’s gonna benefit us.”
STILL AT 99
For nearly a day, Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was the second defenseman in Blues history with 100 career goals behind Al MacInnis’ 127. But the NHL announced Sunday afternoon a scoring change from Saturday’s game against Nashville.
Jaden Schwartz was credited with a goal on a deflection, a score originally credited to Pietrangelo.
“You know what that means,” PIetrangelo said. “Gotta go get another one.”