Public visitation for Blues' Plager on Friday at Enterprise Center
Public visitation for Blues' Plager on Friday at Enterprise Center

Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade

Former St. Louis Blues player Bobby Plager waves to the crowd during the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in downtown St. Louis. He was riding in the car with family members including his daughter Melissa Briggs and his grandkids Jacob and Katie. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

A public visitation for Blues icon Bob Plager will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Enterprise Center.

People wishing to pay respects can enter the arena at the entrance at 14th and Clark and proceed to the arena floor. Attendees will be required to follow the arena’s health and safety protocols, including face masks at all times and no bags or purses.

On Sunday, April 18, the Blues will host a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. The event will be closed to the public but will be streamed live at stlouisblues.com and the team's YouTube channel. The service will include tributes from players, coaches and broadcasters, as well as speeches from family, friends and former teammates.

Following the service, at about 3:30, a procession will go from Enterprise Center toward Market Street, traveling the same route as the Blues Stanley Cup championship parade. The team is encouraging fans to line the route for a final salute. Burial will be private at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery.

The Blues have set up an online memorial for Plager at stlouisblues.com/bobby

The St. Louis Blues honored the late Blues great Bob Plager with a memorial emblem on the side of Enterprise Center on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Matt Mercille, with Craftsmen Industrial, Inc. of St. Charles, worked Wednesday adhering several sections of the blue heart with the number 5 inside it. The Blues legend died on Wednesday of a cardiac event while driving on Highway 40 (Interstate 64). Video by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
