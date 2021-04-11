Public visitation for Blues' Plager on Friday at Enterprise Center

A public visitation for Blues icon Bob Plager will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Enterprise Center.

People wishing to pay respects can enter the arena at the entrance at 14th and Clark and proceed to the arena floor. Attendees will be required to follow the arena’s health and safety protocols, including face masks at all times and no bags or purses.

On Sunday, April 18, the Blues will host a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. The event will be closed to the public but will be streamed live at stlouisblues.com and the team's YouTube channel. The service will include tributes from players, coaches and broadcasters, as well as speeches from family, friends and former teammates.

Following the service, at about 3:30, a procession will go from Enterprise Center toward Market Street, traveling the same route as the Blues Stanley Cup championship parade. The team is encouraging fans to line the route for a final salute. Burial will be private at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery.

The Blues have set up an online memorial for Plager at stlouisblues.com/bobby.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.