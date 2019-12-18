Rare home start for Allen in goal as Binnington rests

The Blues “road goalie” is coming home.
It’s a rare home start for goalie Jake Allen tonight as the Blues close out a four-game homestand with a 7:30 p.m. contest _ that’s a half-hour later than normal _ against the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center.
To be exact, it will be only the third home start for Allen in nearly a calendar year. He started on Jan. 8 against Dallas in a 3-1 loss, the night after Jordan Binnington registered a shutout victory in Philadelphia in his first NHL start.
Allen didn’t make his next home start until Oct. 19 of this season, a 5-2 Blues loss to Montreal that included one empty-net goal by the Canadiens.
Allen also relieved Binnington at home in two games over that span:
_ Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final against Boston last season, with Allen pulled midway through the second period of a 7-2 loss after allowing five goals.
_ A Dec. 7 game against Toronto this season, in which Binnington was pulled (for the first time in his NHL career in a regular-season game) after allowing four goals on 11 shots in the first 12:57.
All told, 20 of Allen’s last 21 starts have come on the road entering tonight’s games. One of those starts came the last time the Blues played the Oilers. He stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 5-2 Blues victory Nov. 6 in Edmonton. It was a much closer game than the final score indicated, with the Blues getting two empty-net goals in the final 59 seconds.
Allen has played well this season, particularly over his last seven starts (1.96 goals-against average, .941 save percentage.
Overall, he’s 5-2-2 for the season, with a slightly better GAA (2.33 to 2.44) and save percentage (.925 to .920) than Binnington.
As for Binnington? He took a maintenance day Tuesday, when the Blues had a full-squad practice. And had what might be termed a “quasi-maintenance” day during an optional skate Wednesday, taking the ice a little late and then leaving early.
Usually the term “maintenance day” implies a rest day for a player, who may be a little sore or has tweaked something.
“It's just more rest for him than anything right now,” coach Craig Berube said. “He's played a lot of hockey this year, even going back to last year. We're just trying to be cautious with him.”
Binnington has started 26 games this season, including five over the previous 13 days. Only three goalies have started more in the NHL: Toronto’s Frederick Andersen (28), Montreal’s Carey Price (27), and Calgary’s David Rittich (27).
And none of them started 26 playoff games last season, as was the case with Binnington in leading the Blues to the Stanley Cup. Montreal didn’t make the playoffs; Calgary and Toronto were eliminated in the first round.
Tyler Stewart, a Blues season-ticket holder and the team’s emergency goalie for three seasons, has helped the Blues in practice Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It gives guys confidence too, shooting on him,” Berube quipped. “But he loves it, he loves coming out there.”
FACING THE OILERS
After defeating Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Monday, the Blues face a similar challenge tonight against Edmonton in terms of dealing with high-end talent.
“With the high-end talent, for sure,” Berube said. “They play different games, styles, the teams, but when you've got (Leon) Draisaitl and (Connor) McDavid, you've got to be on your toes and checking, all five guys out there have to be aware out there.”
McDavid and Draisaitl are the NHL’s top two scorers, with 59 and 57 points respectively. The Oilers have a lethal power play, including 10 power play goals by James Neal, which is second best in the league.
“Every game is different but last time we played Edmonton I thought we did a good job,” Berube said.
The Oilers enter tonight’s game having scored a power play goal in eight consecutive games. McDavid had a power play goal to open the scoring in that Nov. 6 contest.
“Their power play is lethal,” Berube said. “We've got to be disciplined tonight and when we get penalties, we really have to bear down on the PK.”
INJURY UPDATE
Ivan Barbashev (upper-body injury) will miss his second straight game tonight, but skated early in the day Wednesday prior to the Blues’ optional team skate.
“Barbashev did better today, so that's a good sign,” Berube said.
As for Gunnarrson, who has a left arm injury and is on injured reserve, Berube said, “It's sort of a waiting period with him right now.”
When asked if Gunnarssson was considered day-to-day or week-to-week, Berube paused and said: “Uh, probably day-to-day, I guess. Again, it's a waiting thing with him. He's got to see how everything goes. That's hard for me to tell.”
BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Sundqvist-O’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-de la Rose-Sanford
Defensemen
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Allen
Scratches: Brouwer, Mikkola
Injured: Barbashev (upper-body).
EDMONTON PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Nygard-McDavid-Kassian
Neal-Draisaitl-Gagner
Khaira/Nugent-Hopkins/Chiasson
Sheahan-Haas-Archibald
Defensemen
Klefbom-Larsson
Nurse-Bear
Russell-Jones
Goalie
Koskinen