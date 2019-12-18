Rare home start for Allen in goal as Binnington rests

The Blues “road goalie” is coming home.

It’s a rare home start for goalie Jake Allen tonight as the Blues close out a four-game homestand with a 7:30 p.m. contest _ that’s a half-hour later than normal _ against the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center.

To be exact, it will be only the third home start for Allen in nearly a calendar year. He started on Jan. 8 against Dallas in a 3-1 loss, the night after Jordan Binnington registered a shutout victory in Philadelphia in his first NHL start.

Allen didn’t make his next home start until Oct. 19 of this season, a 5-2 Blues loss to Montreal that included one empty-net goal by the Canadiens.

Allen also relieved Binnington at home in two games over that span:

_ Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final against Boston last season, with Allen pulled midway through the second period of a 7-2 loss after allowing five goals.

_ A Dec. 7 game against Toronto this season, in which Binnington was pulled (for the first time in his NHL career in a regular-season game) after allowing four goals on 11 shots in the first 12:57.