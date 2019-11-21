It was throwback night for the Blues on Thursday, as they wore the jerseys they wore in the late 1990s, in the era of Brett Hull and Wayne Gretzky and when Enterprise Center was brand new and called Kiel Center.
The Blues scored goals like the good old days, scoring five goals for only the fifth time this season as they handed yet another loss to the flailing Flames, 5-0 on Thursday at Enterprise Center. Calgary has been outscored 23-5 and shutout three times in a six-game losing streak.
Oskar Sundqvist had his second career two-goal game, scoring on a breakaway in the second period and then into an open net after Calgary goalie David Rittich had the puck taken away from him behind his own net in the third. Zach Sanford, David Perron and Vince Dunn also scored for the Blues -- Dunn added a monster hit that led to a goal -- and Sanford had three assists for his first career four-point game. Robert Thomas' line - he, Sanford and Sundqvist -- were on the ice for four of the five goals.
"They were really good with the production they got," coach Craig Berube said. "They made some nice plays, scored some nice goals."
Jordan Binnington stopped 40 shots for his first shutout of the season and sixth of his career. Against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, he faced 18 shots.
"We talked about it on the bench, to help him out," Sundqvist said. "It's not like he needs more confidence but he's been really good for us the whole season and saving us a bunch of times."
"I think everyone did a great job today," said Dunn. "Binner was unreal and our forwards found a way to not only get some highlight goals but some dirty goals that we've talked about. It's all about competing right now and when we're playing our best defense our offensive chances come."
It was a rare blowout win for the Blues, who hadn't won a game by more than one goal, not counting empty-net goals, since Oct. 24.
One of the big highlights of the game didn't involve a goal, but a hit by Dunn on Andrew Mangiapane that led to a Blues power play, which led to Perron's goal that made it 3-0.
Four times this season the Blues have led a game 2-0; this was the first time they've extended the lead to 3-0. The Blues have led by three goals only twice this season; both of those came on late empty net goals.
"I think it was the first time in a long time we were scoring a couple goals and not letting them get back into the game," Sundqvist said. "It was a good game by us in the offensive zone."
"It was great," Berube said. "I thought our third period we went out and played a solid period for the most part. Got the next goal, got another goal. That's what we want to see. I didn't think we played hard enough in our end tonight, but we did a good job. Binner did a good job of making the saves when he had to."
Sundqvist got his second goal in as many games when Sanford flipped out of his own end and Sundqvist got it at the red line and came in alone on Rittich, taking a shot that hit Rittich's glove and went into the net with 13:37 to go in the period.
Three minutes later, Dunn leveled Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane with a hit that sent him flying. It was a clean hit, Dunn didn't leave his feet and Mangiapane was up right away, but Calgary's Zac Rinaldo took exception and went after Dunn, picking up a two-minute penalty for roughing and giving the Blues a power play. Twenty-four seconds in, Perron scored his 10th goal of the season at the end of some nice passing. Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn got the assists. The Blues had gone 0 for 8 on the power play over the previous two games.
"I think the hit energized everybody in the whole city of St. Louis," Binnington said. "It was big. He's got that in his game. He's got an edge to him. He's got some skill too. You got to see a little bit of everything tonight."
"It was a great hit," Berube said. "We love it. It's a good clean hit, solid hit, and I like our guys, they got in there to help out Dunner and we got a power play and scored. It's a big play all around."
"It's part of the game," Dunn said. "The guy cuts in and if he gets around me, it's a breakaway. I'm not trying to hurt anyone."
There were some close calls along the way for the Blues, with Binnington stopping a breakaway and Justin Faulk knocking the puck off the stick of Sean Monahan just before he shot into an empty net in the second period.
Sanford, who was 4 when the team last wore these, uh, colorful uniforms hit a spinning one-timer off another pretty pass from Robert Thomas -- that's two in two games for him -- to put the Blues up 1-0 on the Calgary Flames after one period on Thursday night.
Thomas skated around in his own end, reversed field on a dime and then backhanded a pass to Sanford just inside the left circle off the slot who one-timed it in for his second goal of the season. Sanford's only other goal came when a shot by Alexander Steen grazed his stick in Detroit.
Calgary had 16 shots on goal in the first period. That's two less than Tampa Bay had in the entire game against the Blues on Tuesday, though Calgary didn't have many really good chances. For the Blues, Tyler Bozak had three shots on goal, which matches the number he's had in his past six games combined.
Retro is in and the players seem to like the uniforms, but seen in abundance, the image of all that red can be a bit overwhelming. This is the first of three times the team will wear them this season. (Note than when these uniforms were in everyday usage, they weren't worn at Enterprise; back then, NHL teams wore white at home, dark on the road, so these are actually the Blues' old road uniforms.)
"It was pretty cool seeing the boys in warmups in that," Binnington said. "Something different, kind of fun. I think the fans enjoyed it. It's pretty good."
To get in the spirit of the game, the Blues decked their scoreboard out in graphics from the 1990s, with large blocky letters and simple fonts.