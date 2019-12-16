Alex Pietrangelo and Justin Faulk haven’t opened a game paired together since Game 4 of this Blues season, Oct. 10 against Ottawa. The only other time they opened a game together on defense was the opener Oct. 2 against Washington.
But they're together again in tonight's Central Division showdown with the Colorado Avalanche. Obviously, during the course of several games, they’ve skated shifts together. That was the case Saturday against Chicago, and coach Craig Berube liked what he saw.
“The other night, third period, Petro and Faulk played together and were part of three goals for us,” Berube said.
“We’ll see how it goes. We don’t like it any more than they do, mixing and matching all the time, but it’s just what it is. So we gotta make it work.”
INJURY UPDATE
As expected, Ivan Barbashev will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury. He didn’t play at all in the third period against the Blackhawks after his head thumped against the glass on a hit by Dennis Gilbert.
“He’s day-to-day right now,” Berube said.
Meanwhile, defenseman Carl Gunnarsson will be re-evaluated later in the week. He didn’t play against Chicago and was placed on injured reserve after suffering an arm injury. He currently has a cast on the arm.
SANFORD RETURNS
With Barbashev sidelined, Zach Sanford returns to action after sitting out three games, the first two of which were because of an upper-body injury. (Sanford was in the concussion protocol.)
He’ll be reunited with a line that he’s had plenty of experience with _ this season and last _ joining Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron.
Sanford was playing well before the injury, with two goals and five assists in his prior 11 games. He was plus-4 in those contests.
“He was way more aggressive with and without the puck,” Berube said. “I felt he was getting on the forecheck more and being physical and winning those puck battles. He’s got good hands and good skill. . . .He’s gotta ‘will’ himself a little bit more, and when that’s what he's doing, he's getting results.”
BLUES LINEUP
Forwards:
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-de la Rose-Sundqvist
Defensemen:
Pietrangelo-Faulk
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie:
Binnington
Extras: Brouwer.
Injured: Barbashev (upper-body); Gunnarsson (arm).
AVALANCHE PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards:
Burakovsky-MacKinnon-Donskoi
Landeskog-Kadri-Rantanen
Nichushkin-Bellemare-Calvert
Nieto-Jost-Compher
Defensemen:
Zadorov-Girard
Graves-Cole
Rosen-Barberio
Goalie:
Grubauer
Extras: Kamenev, Lindholm.
Injured: Johnson (lower body), Makar (upper body), Wilson (lower body).