Rivalry renewed: Blues' Cup run started in Winnipeg

The only difference from a preseason road contest is that normally the Blues hold the morning skate in St. Louis before heading to their destination.

“Tonight’s just about executing, getting your competitiveness right up, right away,” Berube said. “After three days off, we gotta be competitive right away in this game.”

This marks the first time since the 2009-10 season that the Blues have returned from Christmas break with a road game.

“It’s different,” O’Reilly said, referring to the same-day travel and coming off the break. “But everyone’s kinda going through the same thing. (The Jets) being home, it’s a little bit easier. For us having to travel, we just have to keep it simple.

“It’s gonna take a little while to kind of get our legs going a little bit, especially off the break. Everyone’s just gotta do the right thing. Take care of each other, take care of the puck the right way in the game. And have a lot of communication. Those little details, that’ll help us for sure.”

WALMAN UP