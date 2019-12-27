Rivalry renewed: Blues' Cup run started in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — It all started here for the Blues last April on their memorable playoff run to the Stanley Cup last season. A formidable opening-round challenge against a physical, fast, skilled Winnipeg Jets hockey team.
Not only did the Blues win Games 1 and 2 here, they won Game 5 as well at Bell MTS Place en route to a 4 games to 2 series triumph.
“It was some tough hockey,” Ryan O’Reilly recalled. “It was some physical, fast hockey. Yeah, you kind of do reminisce about that time. We’re past that now and it’s gonna be another tough challenge tonight.”
The Blues (24-8-6) take on the Jets (21-14-2) in a battle of Central Division rivals.
It’s not their first time back in the building since that playoff series. Several of the “varsity” Blues were on the preseason travel squad that won 4-3 here ept. 20 on David Perron’s overtime
Back in April, O’Reilly scored the game-winner early in the third period here in a Game 2 of last season’s playoff series _ a 4-3 Blues win. As for the puck from that shot. . .
“I have no idea where it is,” O’Reilly said. “I’m not too sure where it is. But yeah, it’s obviously really a cool thing to have.”
Must be in a closet somewhere.
Tyler Bozak scored the game-winner in the series opener here, a 2-1 Blues triumph.
“That was a hard-fought series against a really good team,” Bozak said. “We won a lot of road games here and it was a lot of fun. Obviously, both teams are different. Different time of the year and everything. But obviously it does bring back a few memories.”
Bell MTS Place is typically one of the loudest venues in the NHL, which adds to the atmosphere.
“I’m from not too far from here _ in Saskatchewan _ so I feel like the people are similar,” Bozak said. “Really good fans. It’s always fun playing in buildings where the crowd is as good as it is here. It gives you that little extra boost every now and again.”
BACK TO WORK
By NHL rule during the league’s three-day Christmas break, the Blues couldn’t fly into Winnipeg until Friday morning. So they left St. Louis at 7:30 a.m., and arrived in Winnipeg a little over two hours later.
The Blues went straight to the rink, holding their morning skate at Bell MTS before checking into the team hotel where they stayed for a few hours before heading back to arena for tonight’s game. The Blues fly back to St. Louis after the contest.
“It’s almost like a preseason game _ you fly in the day of the game,” coach Craig Berube said. “But we come off a three-day break. Guys are rested, they looked good out there in the morning skate. They’ve got energy.”
The only difference from a preseason road contest is that normally the Blues hold the morning skate in St. Louis before heading to their destination.
“Tonight’s just about executing, getting your competitiveness right up, right away,” Berube said. “After three days off, we gotta be competitive right away in this game.”
This marks the first time since the 2009-10 season that the Blues have returned from Christmas break with a road game.
“It’s different,” O’Reilly said, referring to the same-day travel and coming off the break. “But everyone’s kinda going through the same thing. (The Jets) being home, it’s a little bit easier. For us having to travel, we just have to keep it simple.
“It’s gonna take a little while to kind of get our legs going a little bit, especially off the break. Everyone’s just gotta do the right thing. Take care of each other, take care of the puck the right way in the game. And have a lot of communication. Those little details, that’ll help us for sure.”
WALMAN UP
Defenseman Jake Walman, a third-round draft pick by the team in 2014, has been called up from the Blues’ San Antonio affiliate in the American Hockey League. Walman was called up once before during his pro career by the Blues, and was a healthy scratch for two games before being sent back down.
He is expected to serve as the team’s seventh defenseman, a spare part in case one of the top six are injured. Niko Mikkola filled that role for five games before getting sent back to the Rampage on Dec. 23.
The Blues announced the move Friday morning, but Walman learned a day earlier, flew into St. Louis on Thursday night and flew out with the team Friday to Winnipeg.
In 32 games with San Antonio this season, Walman has four goals and 14 assists. The Toronto native is 23.
“He’s had a good year so far,” Berube said. “His production has gone up back there on the blueline. He’s got great feet and a great shot. It’s just about learning the game for him and defending better and things like that. But he’s doing a much better job of it.”
AS FOR GUNNARSSON
The reason the Blues called up Mikkola and now Walman to fill out their D-corps is an arm injury to veteran Carl Gunnarsson. He has been on injured reserve since Dec. 13, missing five games.
When asked about Gunnarsson’s progress, Berube didn’t sound like he expected him back any time soon.
“Just OK,” Berube said. “He’s still not available. That’s really all I can tell you about him right now.”
Gunnarsson did take part in some skating at Bell MTS on Friday.
BLUE LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Sundqvist-O’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-de la Rose-Barbashev
Defensemen
Faulk-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Extras: Brouwer, Sanford, Walman
WINNIPEG LINEUP
Forwards
Connor-Scheifele-Laine
Ehlers-Wheeler-Roslovic
Bourque-Lowry-Appleton
Harkins-Shore-Shaw
Defensemen
Morrissey-Poolman
Sbisa-Pionk
Bitetto-Beaulieu
Goalie
Hellebuyck