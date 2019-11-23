The Blues, obviously are well aware of Nashville’s recent struggles, including a six-game winless streak (0-5-1) entering tonight’s 7 p.m. contest at Enterprise Center. But they don’t plan on being fooled by that slump.
“You can look at their record in their past six games and see they’re struggling,” center Brayden Schenn said. “But at the end of the day, they’re a good hockey team. They have a lot of good pieces, a lot of good players.
“I’m sure they’re just trying to find their way through things a little bit now. But you know when they play us it’s gonna be a lot different hockey than what we’ve (seen) the last couple games. They’re gonna come out hard, they’re gonna play us hard. It’s gonna be a physical game. Two games in a row.”
Two games in a row, because after playing Saturday in St. Louis, these Central Division rivals meet again Monday in Nashville.
“Chicago, I guess. Nashville, Dallas are probably our three biggest (rivals),” Schenn said. “Our whole division’s so good _ you know what I mean? I’m sure they’re not happy with their record and they’re gonna play us hard. “
No, the Predators are not happy with their record. Just a few minutes Saturday morning with coach Peter Laviolette, and you could see that’s the case.
“It’s been something different every game,” Laviolette said. “The target seems to be moving a little bit. When it happens, we address it and try to get better with what we’re doing. But there’s some good things we’re doing; there’s some things that are shooting ourselves in the foot. Those things are costing us hockey games, and we gotta be better. And we look to straighten that out tonight.”
Laviolette and the Predators know very well what to expect from the Blues.
“They’re tight,” Laviolette said. “They don’t allow a lot. And then it’s almost like they get you into a game where they’re playing good defense and they’re tight, and then they’re opportunistic and they’re able to chip one in and then you’re chasing. We’re gonna have to be ready just to try to make the most of the opportunities that we get.”
Nashville is expected to start backup Juuse Saros in goal tonight. He’s 1-3-1 in his career against the Blues with a 3.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890. Saros’ numbers aren’t good this season, either. He’s 1-5-1 with a 3.34 goals-against and .888 save percentage.
“They’re a high-scoring team 5-on-5, third in the league I think in goals for,” coach Craig Berube said. “They probably are looking at their goals-against _ not great. I only watch recent games (for scouting). I don’t go back too far, but listen, they’re a good team. We all know that.
“They’re just going through something right now. But it’s gonna be a tough game for sure.”
BROUWER & KOSTIN
Troy Brouwer will not be in the lineup tonight as he continues to wait for visa clearance.
“I want to get him in there as quickly as possible and get him going,” Berube said.
But for now, Berube’s absence means at least one more game in the Blues’ lineup for 20-year-old rookie Klim Kostin. In three games with the Blues, Kostin has averaged nine minutes of ice and has a total of five hits and four shots on goal. He has yet to record a goal or an assist, and is even in plus-minus.
“He’s still young,” Berube said of Kostin. “I haven’t minded him to be honest with you. He’s gotta do things at a quicker level out there and that comes with time. I don’t think he’s quite there yet with doing things as quick as you have to at this level.
“But he’s a big body, he’s got skill and he can skate and he’s got a good shot. It’s just about processing things quicker out there for him.”
BLUES’ LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Bozak
Barbashev-O’Reilly-Perron
Sanford-Thomas-Sundqvist
MacEachern-de la Rose-Kostin
Defensemen
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
NASHVILLE PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Forsberg-Johansen-Arvidsson
Jarnkrok-Duchene-Granlund
Grimaldi-Bonino-Smith
Watson-Sissons-Olivier
Defensemen
Josi-Ellis
Ekholm-Fabbro
Hamhuis-Irwin
Goalie
Saros