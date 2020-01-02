Sanford in, Kyrou out for Blues against Colorado

“They’re a really good team over there,” David Perron said. “We know exactly their style of play they want to try and play. We know exactly what the formula is for us to have success.

“We have to have strong defense and try and make them spend as much time as possible in their D-zone with their top players, trying to tire them out there.”

When the teams last met, on Dec. 16 at Enterprise Center, first place was on the line. The Blues had 46 points, to Colorado’s 45. The Blues won 5-2, getting a hat trick from Perron. It was Game 3 of an eight-game Blues winning streak that ended with Tuesday’s 3-1 loss in Arizona.

“We were on a good run,” Perron said. “Last game was a disappointment for us. We had a chance to go first in the league right before the calendar changed. We had opportunities but didn’t execute power play and 5-on-3 stuff. That was disappointing that way.

“But here’s another chance to get our game going again and be real sharp in all aspects of our game, and take down a good opponent.”

Eight points separate the teams in the Central this time around, and the Blues have won six straight over the Avalanche dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season. Three of those games _ all from last season _ were decided by overtime or shootout.