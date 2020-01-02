Sanford in, Kyrou out for Blues against Colorado

DENVER _ Zach Sanford is in and Jordan Kyrou is out of the lineup for tonight’s 8:30 p.m. Blues contest against the Colorado Avalanche.
Sanford has not played since Dec. 18 against Edmonton. He has been a healthy scratch for five consecutive games, and six of the last eight. Throw in a couple games missed earlier in December while he was in the concussion protocol and Sanford has played only two games since Dec. 7 _ or nearly a month.
“Obviously, you never want to sit out but back in now,” Sanford said. “So pretty excited.”
With the Blues getting healthier overall lately, and players returning to action, it has been tough for players such as Sanford and veteran Troy Brouwer to crack the lineup.
“Definitely,” Sanford said. “There’s a lot of inner-competition on our team right now. It’s a good thing I think, and I’ll have to take advantage of my opportunity.”
Sanford has three goals and seven assists in 28 games and is plus-3. He’s well aware of what needs to be done to stay in the lineup. He and coach Craig Berube have been over this ground many times.
“Same stuff,” Sanford said. “Keep playing physical, keep playing hard. A big thing for me, especially tonight against a quick team like this, is just taking care of pucks.”
From Berube: “He’s gotta be an aggressive player. He’s gotta use his big body. He’s gotta get on the forecheck and be physical. And he’s got good hands. So just use your hands down low and protect pucks. . . .He’s gotta get his feet moving. That’s a big thing. Just get your feet moving and skate.”
Kyrou has two goals and two assists and is plus-2 in 10 games. This will be his first game missed since being called up from San Antonio on Dec. 9.
“He’s done a good job,” Berube said of Kyrou. “We got extra players. We’re gonna use Sanford; he’s sat out quite a while. We were on a winning streak and it’s tough to change the lineup. But Jordan Kyrou’s done a good job coming in here. He’s produced for us a little bit and he’s learning. He’s a good player.”
And there can be benefits from watching at press box level for a game or two.
“Watching helps all the time,” Berube said. “I think for us, the way we do things around here, it’s part of how we get young guys better.”
Sanford is playing on the fourth line with MacKenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose. Ivan Barbashev is moving up to Kyrou’s spot on the Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn line.
AGAIN THE AVS
For the third time this season, but the first time in Denver, it’s the Blues and Central Division rival Colorado.
“They’re a really good team over there,” David Perron said. “We know exactly their style of play they want to try and play. We know exactly what the formula is for us to have success.
“We have to have strong defense and try and make them spend as much time as possible in their D-zone with their top players, trying to tire them out there.”
When the teams last met, on Dec. 16 at Enterprise Center, first place was on the line. The Blues had 46 points, to Colorado’s 45. The Blues won 5-2, getting a hat trick from Perron. It was Game 3 of an eight-game Blues winning streak that ended with Tuesday’s 3-1 loss in Arizona.
“We were on a good run,” Perron said. “Last game was a disappointment for us. We had a chance to go first in the league right before the calendar changed. We had opportunities but didn’t execute power play and 5-on-3 stuff. That was disappointing that way.
“But here’s another chance to get our game going again and be real sharp in all aspects of our game, and take down a good opponent.”
Eight points separate the teams in the Central this time around, and the Blues have won six straight over the Avalanche dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season. Three of those games _ all from last season _ were decided by overtime or shootout.
“You don’t know when the tide can change,” Perron said. “But we don’t want to change that.”
The keys to success against the Avs?
“Just playing their big guys hard,” Berube said. “And good defense. I think everybody’s aware when they’re on the ice (that) we gotta do a good job.
“Overall our special teams have been good against ‘em and they’re gonna have to be good tonight. Last time we played ‘em, we got two power play goals and did a good job against their power play.”
AT THE WORLD JUNIORS
Blues prospect Joel Hofer has taken over goaltending duties for Team Canada in the World Juniors. In his 3rd straight start, he stopped 17 of 18 shots in Canada's 6-1 quarterfinal victory Thursday over Slovakia. For the tournament, he's 3-0 with a 1.65 goals against average and a .923 save percentage.
Another prospect, forward Nikita Alexandrov, had an assist on Russia's first goal in a 3-1 quarterfinal victory Thursday over Switzerland. Alexandrov has at least one point in all five tournament games (one goal, five assists).
BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Sundqvist-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Barbashev
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-de la Rose-Sanford
Defensemen
Faulk-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
AVALANCHE LINEUP
Forwards
Landeskog-MacKinnon-Donskoi
Nichuskin-Kadri-Calvert
Nieto-Compher-Rantanen
Jost-Bellemare-Burakovsky
Defensemen
Graves-Makar
Girard-Johnson
Cole-Zadarov
Goalie
Grubauer
BLUE NOTES
Jordan Binnington, who gets the start tonight for the Blues, is 6-0-0 over his last six starts with a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.
_ Ivan Barbashev has a team-high 86 hits midway through the season; Colton Parayko leads the Blues with 74 blocked shots.
_ Colorado’s Cale Makar leads all NHL rookie defensemen with 29 points this season (eight goals, 21 assists). He’s the Avalanche candidate for Last Man In in the Central Division.
_ Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon ranks second in the NHL with 185 shots. In comparison the Blues’ shots on goal leader, Alex Pietrangelo, is tied for 16th in the league with 130.