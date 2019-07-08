And just like that, the Blues arbitration list is down to three.
Forward Zach Sanford, who was one of four Blues to file for arbitration on Friday, signed a two-year, one-way deal with the team on Monday, paying him $1.5 million a year. He made $875,000 last season on a two-way contract.
Sanford was a regular in the lineup for most of the second half of last season and appeared in the first four games of the postseason before returning for the final five games of the Boston series, where he had a goal and three assists as he defeated the team he grew up rooting for.
In 60 regular-season games, he had eight goals and 12 assists.
Sanford's signing leaves the Blues with three unsigned restricted free agents who have filed for arbitration: forward Oskar Sundqvist, defenseman Joel Edmundson and goalie Jordan Binnington. Sanford figured to be the easiest of the bunch to sign.
Edmundson, meanwhile, has his day with the Stanley Cup in Manitoba on Tuesday.
According to capfriendly.com, the Blues have about $12.4 million left under the cap to sign those three, plus Robby Fabbri and Ivan Barbashev, restricted free agents who aren't arbitration eligible (and hence don't have a lot of leverage in their negotiations).