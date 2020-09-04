Savard stepping down as Blues assistant coach

Assistant coach Marc Savard, who oversaw the Blues power-play unit which was ranked third in the NHL in the regular season, is leaving the staff.

"Marc has decided to step away and will not coach in the National Hockey League in 2020-21," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement. "I want to thank Marc for his work with our coaches and players during his time in St. Louis and wish him nothing but the best."

Savard will return to Ontario, where his family lives.

The Blues power play was ranked third in the NHL in the regular season, converting on 24.3 percent of his chances. That was a step up from their previous season, when they were at 21.1 percent.

Berube, who said he would bounce ideas off Savard when Berube took over as coach, had said at the close of the season that he expected his entire staff to be back.

"He's one of the main reasons why our power play was as high to be honest with you, that’s what I believe," forward David Perron said after the season.

