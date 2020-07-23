Scandella puts down the ax, gets back to work with Blues

When last seen, in a video he posted online during the break, Blues defenseman Marco Scandella was back home in Canada, near Montreal, cutting down a tree with an ax.
"A number of trees," he said Thursday. "I had nothing else to do. It was something to do. I did that for the first probably six weeks and then started doing some other things."
In a hockey sense, the most significant thing he did during the pause was sign a four-year contract extension with the Blues, a team he felt quite at home with after playing just 11 games. And Blues general manager Doug Armstrong apparently felt the same way, securing Scandella as the long-term replacement to Jay Bouwmeester on the left side of a pairing with Colton Parayko.
"I feel like I found a home here right away when I got to St. Louis," Scandella said. "I knew a bunch of guys in the locker room. As soon as I got here, I felt comfortable. I felt like this organization is just a proud organization with a winning attitude. I think I fit in pretty well here. And I'm just really happy to have gotten the opportunity to sign a four-year deal to be here for the foreseeable future.
"I think that we're going to have a lot of success. If you look, the team is built to win. I'm at that stage in my career, I'm 30 years old, all I want to do is win so I'm putting myself in the best position. It's the winning culture, I love the guys here, I love the city of St. Louis, and I'm back in the Midwest, in the Central Division."
This will be the first time Scandella has played in the postseason since 2017 with Minnesota. He hasn't won a postseason series since 2015. Spending time with Buffalo will do that.
Roll call
Forward Alexander Steen and defenseman Vince Dunn were absent from practice on Thursday. For Steen, it was his second day in a row and coach Craig Berube said there was no change in his situation, which is listed as day to day. For Dunn, it's the start of his second week of being out of the lineup with what is believed to be a positive test for COVID-19.
Behold the Kraken
Seattle's expansion team unveiled its name on Thursday, the Kraken, a mythical sea monster.
"I think it's a great name, to be honest," Scandella said. "It's pretty cool. It's got a cool logo going. It's unique. I'm all for it. I like the name."
Coach Craig Berube took a different approach.
"I don't know," he said. "I haven't really thought about it. I'm focused on our team and what we're doing. I haven't thought about it too much."
