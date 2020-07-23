Scandella puts down the ax, gets back to work with Blues

When last seen, in a video he posted online during the break, Blues defenseman Marco Scandella was back home in Canada, near Montreal, cutting down a tree with an ax.

"A number of trees," he said Thursday. "I had nothing else to do. It was something to do. I did that for the first probably six weeks and then started doing some other things."

In a hockey sense, the most significant thing he did during the pause was sign a four-year contract extension with the Blues, a team he felt quite at home with after playing just 11 games. And Blues general manager Doug Armstrong apparently felt the same way, securing Scandella as the long-term replacement to Jay Bouwmeester on the left side of a pairing with Colton Parayko.

"I feel like I found a home here right away when I got to St. Louis," Scandella said. "I knew a bunch of guys in the locker room. As soon as I got here, I felt comfortable. I felt like this organization is just a proud organization with a winning attitude. I think I fit in pretty well here. And I'm just really happy to have gotten the opportunity to sign a four-year deal to be here for the foreseeable future.