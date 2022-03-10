Scandella returns to Blues lineup, Buchnevich and Sundqvist will miss Rangers game

Defenseman Marco Scandella will return to action for the Blues on Thursday night against the New York Rangers at Enterprise Center, after being out more than a month with a lower-body injury.

“It’s not fun watching games, not being a part of the team, not going on the road on the last trip,” Scandella said. “So it’s fun to be back with the boys practicing and being a part of the group.”

Pavel Buchnevich and Oskar Sundqvist will miss the game with injuries. Buchnevich sustained an apparent concussion Tuesday against Ottawa. Sundqvist is nursing issues with his surgically repaired knee and will miss his second consecutive game and third in the Blues’ past six.

Ville Husso will start in goal as the Blues alternate goalies for the ninth consecutive game.

Scandella will be paired with Colton Parayko against the Rangers. The two were paired at the start of the season but separated when Parayko began playing with Niko Mikkola and Scandella was moved to the third pairing with Robert Bortuzzo.

“I just think Mikkola and Colton are not as sharp as they were,” coach Craig Berube said, “and Scandy has played well with Parayko before, and he’s coming off an injury so it’s just moving some guys around and see what he can do there with Parayko.”

Mikkola moves to the third pairing with Robert Bortuzzo, and Jake Walman comes out of the lineup. On offense, with Buchnevich out, Logan Brown will center the third line, with Brandon Saad and Ivan Barbashev on his wings.

“We lose a real good player (in Buchnevich),” Berube said, “in all aspects of the game. He’s in the penalty kill, power play, five-on-five player, he’s been a very good player, a 200-foot player. It’s tough. We don’t want to lose a player like that for sure. Brownie will come in and do the job.”

Berube said Buchnevich, who watched part of the morning skate from the bench isn't ready to return. “Hfeels a little bit better today. That’s basically all I can tell you right now,” Berube said.

As for Sundqvist, who has a bone bruise and scar tissue on his surgically repaired knee, Berube said, “We’re just giving him some time here to heal up. We’ll see by the weekend.”

Scandella has been skating with the team at times, suggesting he would be ready to return, and then not. He did not go with the team on the New York trip.

“It was a weird injury where it wasn’t getting better, and then you’d have a good day,” Scandella said, “and then a couple bad days. It was something where we just needed time to figure it out.”

Scandella said the unspecified injury had been building up, and an incident in the New Jersey game on Feb. 8 brought it to a head.

“There was an incident in the Jersey game that didn’t help,” he said. “But it was something that was lingering for a while and we had to take care of it before it got to a point where I wasn’t even able to move. Happy we’re at the point now where we’re good and back at it.”

Tough break for Perunovich

The Blues announced Wednesday that Scott Perunovich will have wrist surgery, another setback for the young defenseman who earlier lost a season to shoulder surgery.

"It's tough," Berube said. "You feel for him, and us to, obviously. We lost a player. ... A lot of bad luck with the surgeries. He hasn't been able to put together a bunch of game, but he's got to deal with it and get ready when he gets back."

Rangers again

It was a loss to the Rangers that started the Blues' current four-game losing streak, and now they face them again trying to get out of it.

"I think it's more about us than our opponent," forward Brandon Saad said. "Obviously we haven't liked the way we've played, and tonight's a good test for us against a good hockey team in our own building to kind of make a statement. We're looking to get back on track."

Berube said Wednesday that in a situation like this the team needs to dumb down its game and play much simpler. Saad prefers to look at is as playing smarter.

"I think it's just a commitment," he said. "Playing the right way and doing the right things. There's times where you're going to get frustrated and maybe try and do too much, but for us. ... I think the biggest thing is just turning our brains on and playing smart hockey."

Lineups

Blues:

Forwards

Schenn-O'Reilly-Perron

Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Brown-Barbashev

MacEachern-Bozak-Toropchenko

Defensemen

Scandella-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

And for the Rangers:

Rangers projected lineup

Forwards

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Artemi Panarin -- Ryan Strome -- Dryden Hunt

Tim Gettinger -- Filip Chytil -- Julien Gauthier

Barclay Goodrow -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Patrik Nemeth -- Braden Schneider

Goalie

Igor Shesterkin

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Libor Hajek, Greg McKegg, Morgan Barron

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (upper body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)

