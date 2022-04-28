Scandella will miss Blues' final regular-season game, but could be ready for playoffs

Defenseman Marco Scandella will miss Friday’s regular-season finale with Vegas, but coach Craig Berube said it’s possible he’ll be available for the start of the playoffs next week.

Scandella was one of the first players on the ice before practice on Thursday, but he left the ice when the formal part of practice began.

“He’s not bad,” coach Craig Berube said. “I thought he did all right. He won’t be playing tomorrow but hopeful for Game 1.”

Scandella was injured on Tuesday in Denver when he crashed into the net, saving a goal after an errant pass during a delayed penalty almost went into the Blues’ empty net.

“It looked bad on the ice when it happened,” Berube said, “but fortunately I think he’s going to be OK.”

Torey Krug took Scandella’s place alongside Colton Parayko and Niko Mikkola skated alongside Robert Bortuzzo.

While everyone else who had missed games lately, Brayden Schenn, David Perron, Bortuzzo, was on the ice and took part in practice, Berube said that didn’t mean all of them would play on Friday.

“I doubt it,” he said. “But they skated today.”

Home ice still in play

The Blues still need a parlay to get home-ice advantage in the playoffs. They need to get as many points from their last game as Minnesota gets from its last two. Minnesota plays Calgary tonight, and if the Wild lose that game in regulation, the Blues would clinch second with a win over Vegas. The game has no meaning for Vegas after they were eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday, marking the first time in franchise history they won’t be going to the playoffs.

Lines

These were the lines and pairings from Thursday's practice at Enterprise Center, but considering Berube's comments that some of the players won't play on Friday, they are almost certainly wrong in some way. They ran the fourth line two ways, one with Tyler Bozak and one with Alexei Toropchenko.

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Toropchenko-Brown-Walker

(Bozak subbed in for Toropchenko and moved to the middle, with Brown going to the wing.)

Defensemen

Krug-Parayko

Leddy-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Rosen

Mackenzie MacEachern, who is on long-term injured reserve, also skated with the team.

