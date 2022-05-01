Schenn, Scandella look ready to go for Game 1 of Blues playoff series

Brayden Schenn and Marco Scandella look to be good to go for Game 1 of the Blues playoff series with the Wild that starts Monday night.

Blues coach Craig Berube, asked after the team’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center if the two were ready to go, paused for a moment as if in thought and said, “Yeah.”

Later, he added: “Schenner looked real good.”

Schenn had missed the final four games of the regular season with an upper body injury. Scandella missed the final game with a lower body injury. There were initial fears that Scandella’s injury could keep him out longer. He take part in the team’s morning skate prior to the Vegas game.

“I’m excited,” said Scandella’s defensive partner, Colton Paryako. “He’s a big part of our team, plays hard, hard to play against, he’s a good player, a good guy to have around the locker room and just on the bench. He’s loud, keeps the energy high. Definitely good to see that was not as bad as it looked, that’s for sure.”

The return of those two made it pretty much business as usual for the Blues. The top three lines are back intact, as are the three defensive pairings. The only change was to the fourth line, where Tyler Bozak centered Nathan Walker and Alexei Toropchenko, bumping Logan Brown from the lineup. Berube had a brief conversation with Brown on ice at the end of practice.

“We got different options that we can use,” Berube said. “We’ve got (Dakota Joshua) up for us know, who played real well for us down the stretch and I’m sure we’ll need all of them. You need everybody in the playoffs as things happen and you got to move people around at times. That’s just all part of it.”

Berube would not identify the Game 1 starter in net, though it clearly will be Ville Husso.

So the Blues lines and pairings looked like this:

Lines

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Toropchenko-Bozak-Walker

Pairings

Scandella-Parayko

Leddy-Faulk

Krug-Bortuzzo

Goalies

Husso

Binnington

Wild news

Minnesota's Marcus Foligno, who suffered a nasty looking injury on Friday against Colorado, said he got "good news" from team doctors and practiced with the team on Sunday. He said he'd be playing on Monday.

“Just something you gotta play through for a while, and I can do that," he said. "It’s the playoffs. It’d feel wrong sitting out.”

Minnesota coach Dean Evanson said Foligno and Mats Zuccarello, who last played on April 22 because of a lower-body injury, would play if they felt ready to go.

