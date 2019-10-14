Brayden Schenn did it again, scoring a goal in his fifth straight game as the Blues took an early 1-0 lead on the New York Islanders and carried it through two periods in Uniondale, N.Y., on Monday afternoon.
Schenn was trying to feed a puck to Vladimir Tarasenko in front of the net, but New York's Anthony Beauvillier stuck his stick out and ended up redirecting the puck past goalie Thomas Greiss.
The goal, at 6:28 of the first period, gives Schenn a goal in five straight games for the first time in his career. It's the first time a Blue has had goals in five straight games since Tarasenko did it in 2015. Justin Faulk and Jaden Schwartz had assists on the goal.
The Blues got off to a better start in this game and carried it into the second period, which they dominated by outshooting New York 10-4. Through two periods, the Blues were outshooting the Islanders 17-13 and were up 37-28 in shot attempts.
The Blues haven't had a power play through two periods, but did have to kill a penalty in the first period after David Perron was called for interference. The Islanders had three shots on goalie Jordan Binnington in the power play.
Coach Craig Berube rearranged his bottom two lines, dropping Zach Sanford from the lineup and moving Alexander Steen from the fourth line to the right wing on the third line (Robby Fabbri moved to the left wing). Mackenzie MacEachern made his season debut on the left wing of the fourth line, with Ivan Barbashev moving to the center and Oskar Sundqvist playing right wing.
The game concludes a four-game trip for the Blues, though they won't be coming until Tuesday after stopping to visit the White House tomorrow before coming home.