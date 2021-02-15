Schwartz still out as Blues wrap up series with Coyotes

GLENDALE, ARIZ. -- Forward Jaden Schwartz will miss his second game in a row with a lower body injury as the Blues close out there seven-game marathon series with the Coyotes on Monday afternoon. Game time is 3 p.m. in St. Louis.
Schwartz is still being listed as day to day.
Coach Craig Berube said he would stay with the same lineup for the matinee, though with Jordan Binnington in goal.
Mackenzie MacEachern and Austin Poganski, who were sent down to the taxi squad on Sunday to save the team some money against the cap, are back.
The lines are the same as Saturday:
Forwards
Barbashev-O'Reilly-Perron
Hoffman-Schenn-Kyrou
Sanford-Sundqvist-Poganski
Clifford-de la Rose-MacEachern
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Gunnarsson-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Marco Scandella is still out of the lineup, though he took pregame warmups on Saturday and could probably play if needed.
"He's close," Berube said. "He is probably (available) but we didn't want to make a change right now."
The injury to Schwartz pushed Poganski into the lineup for the first time this season and the second time in his career on Saturday. He didn't have any shots and played just 8:49, but he played a big part in Zach Sanford's goal by screening Antti Raanta in the Arizona goal.
"He was a big part of the goal by Sanford, driving the net," Berube said. "He skated really well, I thought he checked well. I thought he had a solid hockey game. It's his second game in the NHL but I thought he did a lot of good things."
Some Arizona notes (generously supplied by Jim):
D Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper-body injury) will miss his second game in a row; F John Hayden is back after missing 2 games on the COVID list; Darcy Kuemper starts tonight in goal - he's 5-4-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage in his career vs. STL.