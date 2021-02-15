Schwartz still out as Blues wrap up series with Coyotes

"He's close," Berube said. "He is probably (available) but we didn't want to make a change right now."

The injury to Schwartz pushed Poganski into the lineup for the first time this season and the second time in his career on Saturday. He didn't have any shots and played just 8:49, but he played a big part in Zach Sanford's goal by screening Antti Raanta in the Arizona goal.

"He was a big part of the goal by Sanford, driving the net," Berube said. "He skated really well, I thought he checked well. I thought he had a solid hockey game. It's his second game in the NHL but I thought he did a lot of good things."

Some Arizona notes (generously supplied by Jim):

D Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper-body injury) will miss his second game in a row; F John Hayden is back after missing 2 games on the COVID list; Darcy Kuemper starts tonight in goal - he's 5-4-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage in his career vs. STL.

