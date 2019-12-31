See you next year: Blues win streak ends at eight

In the big picture, 2019 was the best of all years for the Blues, but it ended on a down note with a 3-1 loss to Arizona on New Year's Eve in Glendale, Ariz., that snapped the team's eight-game win streak.

It was the second time this season the Coyotes have ended a long win streak for the Blues. When the Blues won seven in a row in October and November, it was Arizona's 3-2 win in a shootout that ended it.

"We didn’t execute good enough," said coach Craig Berube, whose team outshot Arizona 38-27. "That’s the bottom line. We didn’t execute good enough. There were a lot of opportunities to score in different areas. We didn’t execute good enough. That’s basically what it boils down to.”

"We just didn’t have our A game the whole game tonight," goalie Jake Allen said. "We’ve had a good run, it was a good 2019 and we’re ready to turn the page and move on to a good second half.”

Arizona went ahead to stay with 12:40 to go in the third. It looked like the Blues were going to clear the puck out of their zone but didn't. Instead, the puck squirted past everyone to Phil Kessel, who had no one between him and the net and he beat Jake Allen for his ninth goal of the season.